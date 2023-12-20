Monticello man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse

MONTICELLO - A Sullivan County man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in state prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a child earlier this year.

According to Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty, David L. Dunlap, 36, of Monticello, pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony, on Sept. 26.

In making that guilty plea, Dunlap admitted he repeatedly sexually abused a child between 2013 and 2014, Conaty said.

On Tuesday, Sullivan County Court Judge Jim Farrell sentenced Dunlap to 20 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. When he is released, Dunlap also will have to register as a sex offender.

"Criminal acts of this nature produce long-lasting and life-altering effects upon their vulnerable victims," Conaty said in a statement released by his office. "I commend the victim's bravery in coming forward and disclosing these horrific criminal acts. This lengthy sentence reflects the heinous nature of these crimes and, hopefully, brings some measure of closure to all those directly affected."

The name of Dunlap's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

