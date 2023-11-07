Monticello man sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing victim in the heart

MONTICELLO - A Monticello man convicted of stabbing another person in the heart has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Acting Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty said on Monday, County Court Judge Jim Farrell sentenced Milso Pineda-Monroy, 23, of Monticello to 20 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Pineda-Monroy was convicted of first-degree assault, a felony, on Aug. 8 following a two-day jury trial.

According to Conaty, the jury found that on Sept. 20, 2022, Pineda-Monroy intentionally stabbed a person in the heart with a pocket knife following a dispute at a gas station in South Fallsburg.

The victim, who was not further identified by Conaty, was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment.

The evidence presented at trial included testimony from law enforcement officers and civilians, medical records and security video from the gas station.

"Violent acts such as those committed by this defendant have no place in Sullivan County," Conaty said in a statement released by his office. "If it wasn't for the prompt response of our first responders and law enforcement personnel, this easily could have been a murder."

The name of Pineda-Monroy's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Monticello man sentenced after stabbing a person in the heart