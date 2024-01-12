Monticello man sentenced to 51 months for firearms offense

Jan. 12—Jeffrey Sredl, 45, of Monticello, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to possessing unregistered firearms, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Sredl was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Sredl manufactured multiple destructive devices that functioned as firearms, one of which accidentally discharged and injured a person. During the execution of a search warrant at Sredl's home, law enforcement recovered a pipe bomb and five other firearms.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff's Department and the White County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jerome W. McKeever.