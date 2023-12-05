Montigny wants UMD to spend unused Star Store funds on students. Here's his idea.

NEW BEDFORD — In October, through a mandated report to the Inspector General, it was found that UMass had left a portion of its past two legislative appropriations unspent — appropriations meant to support UMass Dartmouth's leased used of the Star Store campus in downtown New Bedford; home to its College of Visual & Performing Arts (CVPA) since 2001. On Thursday, Sen. Mark Montigny announced legislators are close to securing a measure that would force UMass to use some of those leftover funds to benefit students impacted by the sudden Star Store campus closure.

According to a DCAMM (Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance) report, provided by Montigny's office, UMass left $129,527.82 unspent out of its 2023 appropriation of $2.7 million, and $180,809.68 out of its 2022 appropriation of the same amount, for a total of $310,382.50.

“We remain outraged that students were abruptly kicked out of their studio spaces while the university left money on the table,” said Montigny in a press release Thursday.

What the funds will and won't do if approved

If approved by Gov. Maura Healey, the legislation will mandate that UMass uses its unspent 2023 appropriation "to provide direct support to students impacted by the Star Store closure."

"Students still lack proper studio space, transportation, and other basic amenities three months after UMass’ announcement to close the Star Store campus," a press release from Montigny's office reads. "The funding provided through this latest supplemental budget must be spent on those needs and tuition reimbursement, but cannot be used to pay for the university’s no bid contract to dismantle Star Store or to support the highly criticized space at the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Dartmouth."

According to information provided by UMass Dartmouth, the university does not pay rent for its use of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in Dartmouth, where some CVPA programming relocated. Instead, the agreement for that use entails UMass pay the property tax bill of "roughly $68,000."

"We see it as a temporary space as the University explores various long-term plans for graduate student studio space," wrote Ryan Merrill, director of strategic communications & media relations for Chancellor Fuller's office, in an email.

On Monday, Audra Riding, general counsel and legislative director for Montigny's office, said the measure on Star Store funds hinged on Healey's final approval of the state closeout budget, expected sometime this week.

UMD addresses leftover funds

According to Merrill, the unspent FY21-22 funds were the result of a $400,000 rent reduction negotiated by DCAMM, while the legislature's $2.7 million appropriation remained unchanged.

In August, UMass Dartmouth began moving equipment from the Star Store in New Bedford to the former Bed Bath & Beyond location, pictured here in this file photo.

"Certain appropriate operational costs could be charged to this surplus amount (e.g., utilities, routine maintenance, cleaning, and security)," he wrote via email, "but there were some modest funds remaining from the appropriation that we returned to the state since it would have been inappropriate to use this state money to fund any capital improvements on a building the state did not own and did not have an active lease on."

How'd it come to this?

The finding of the unspent funds comes after UMD leadership in October cited funding difficulties as the reason for UMass' sudden departure from the Star Store over the summer.

In an "open letter" published by The New Bedford Light on Oct. 25, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller wrote that the university declined to follow through with the long term plan of buying the Star Store at the end of its 20-year lease due to "a huge deferred maintenance bill which DCAMM ... estimated could cost up to $75 million given the state's new accessibility and energy codes."

As for why UMass didn't then extend its roughly $3.1 million lease of the Star Store for another year, as it's done for the past two, Fuller wrote that the university initially intended to, however, when "the Senate unexpectedly blocked the appropriation this summer," UMass determined it was "out of options."

"We could not pay the full cost of the lease, had no insurance, and were at risk of being locked out of the building at any moment," Fuller wrote.

Does the $75M price tag add up?

A look at an August 2022 DCAMM report provided to The Standard-Times by UMD shows a total of $8.3 million in "identified needs" for the Star Store campus within a 10-year period. Of those listed, the largest expense is "HVAC, Heating & Cooling" at $4.6 million, followed by "interior shell" ($1.4 million), "exterior shell ($1.3 million), and a combined $1.1 million between "mechanical," "plumbing," and "safety/code."

The month prior, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell sent New Bedford Public Schools Facilities Project Coordinator Mark Champagne into the Star Store to look around and provide his assessment.

"The building's in fine shape," Champagne told The Standard-Times of what he observed during his Sept. 27 walk-through.

Champagne's math

Taking his observations into account, Champagne came up with an estimated deferred maintenance total of $17-20 million.

"My numbers are based on real world square footage costs for similar operations we have put out to bid and successfully completed within the last four to six months," Champagne said.

Between consulting with industry professionals and his own extensive facilities experience, Champagne said he finds it unrealistic that any added expense from "green code" or accessibility requirements would stretch the total to $75 million.

"It still doesn't get you close," he said.

Mitchell not convinced either; UMD says estimate based on 'lifetime'

Asked of his thoughts on Fuller's $75 million estimate, Mitchell said, "I've been skeptical about that figure from the start."

"We, the city of New Bedford, own and manage over 100 municipal buildings, so we have a pretty good sense of what it costs to renovate a building of a certain age," he said on a phone call last month.

While the DCAMM report, produced by Gordian, looks at needs up to 10 years out, Merrill wrote that "the burden of more than $50 million" referred to the building's "lifetime deferred maintenance."

Who's responsible?

To the question of whether UMass had ever put aside money for the Star Store's needs in preparation for taking ownership, Merrill wrote: "Any major structural repairs were the responsibility of the building's owner.

UMass Dartmouth ceramic students Jillian McEvoy and Fallon Navarro take a look at the empty halls of the former UMass CVPA Star Store campus in downtown New Bedford on their way to get a coffee across the street at Green Bean.

"The annual appropriation provided the owner with $2.3M in rent and hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to cover routine maintenance and operational costs. This was more than adequate to support the ongoing upkeep of the building."

Attempts to contact Star Store owner Paul Downey were not returned. However, a copy of the lease agreement for UMD's use of the building does place the onus for any repairs made during the lease on Downey.

UMD addresses public perceptions

Asked if the university had a response to public criticism around any perceived lack of preparation, or skepticism that UMass may have planned a Star Store exit prior to the legislative funding pull, Merrill wrote: "The purchase option was framed as an option for a reason" back when arrangements were first made, citing a "perfect storm" of unpredictable circumstances that contributed to the option becoming unfeasible. As listed by Merrill, these include a decline in Massachusetts high school graduates, a decade of dropping enrollment and COVID.

"UMass Dartmouth had no plans to leave the Star Store," Merrill wrote. "Confirming this expectation, this year's Star Store lease appropriation was indeed included in the House budget and the Governor's budget.

"Everyone—not just the University—was surprised by Senator Montigny's decision to block funding for the appropriation."

Montigny's office speaks on pulled funding

According to Riding, not only does the senator's office believe "UMass did not properly plan/prepare for ownership of Star Store," but also that the university was aware its annual legislative funding plug was due to be pulled.

"In fact, the university knew that the only reason the legislature provided $2.7 million each year was to finance the original renovations from the late 90s/2000. That financing ended with the expiration of the original lease in August 2021," Riding wrote, noting the Senate did not make the appropriation for Fiscal Year 2023 or 2024.

"The major difference this year is that the House chose not to push through funding during budget negotiations with the Senate as it did last year.

"The Senate has been transparent and consistent about this," she continued, "and it is wildly inaccurate to conclude that this was just some simple unilateral budget cut by Senator Montigny."

According to info featured on the Downey Development website, the renovation project to turn Star Store into a campus was valued at $21,500,000.

Montigny's office says UMD dropped ball on extra funding; UMD calls statement 'misleading'

What's more, Riding said, is that Montigny had secured an $8 million bond authorization within the Senate in 2018 for HVAC repairs, and another for $30 million last year to fund Star Store's general capital needs.

"To our knowledge, the university never asked the Governor or Secretary of Administration and Finance to include Star Store authorizations within the state’s capital finance plan, which is the final step to put those dollars in the university’s coffers," Riding wrote.

According to Merrill, the suggestion that UMass is at fault for these funds not coming to fruition is "misleading."

In this Oct. 6 file photo, UMass Dartmouth ceramics students, Fallon Navarro and Anis Beigzadeh listen to speakers, while behind them assistant professor, Crystal Lubinsky, holds a skeleton with during a protest the closing of the Center of Visual and Performing Arts Center Star Store campus in downtown New Bedford.

"Senator Montigny added the $30M into the Senate version of the economic development bill, but it did not survive the conference committee with the House," he wrote. "When Governor Baker approved the final bill, the $30M was not in it and thus could never be pursued.

"As for the $8M from 2018, it wouldn't be right to speculate on what UMass Dartmouth leadership did or didn't pursue at that time."

Mitchell proposes study update

Mitchell — who, in September, offered to work out arrangements that would put the Star Store under city ownership while UMD continued its use — said he met with Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and UMass President Marty Meehan sometime in October to discuss possibilities.

"My pitch is to undertake an update of the study to see what the cost really is, and then from there, figure out how it might be done, how we can put things back together," he told The Standard-Times on a phone call. "There may be ownership arrangements that could make it cheaper for the state to operate, and I think those possibilities should be fully explored.

"I'd still be open to the possibility of the city owning it, as long as the city's finances are covered by a long-term lease agreement."

Asked how much contact UMass has had with his office, Mitchell said, "I'd characterize it this way: they have not fully engaged on the matter."

Why does Mitchell care about UMD occupying Star Store?

Mitchell said he's heard from a number of downtown business owners that sales have suffered from the loss of UMD students and staff at the Union Street campus. But there are broader reasons why he's been strongly opposed to the university leaving.

"In today's American economy, cities that are thriving the most are those with a strong higher ed. presence, so the loss of a higher ed. institution is the last thing we want to see," he said, calling UMass Dartmouth one of New Bedford's "anchor institutions," and noting that it's the only four-year university in the region.

"I also think there's something to be said about the way it happened," Mitchell said on how he finds it questionable for "an institution that's been here for 20 years ... to leave without telling anyone in elected office about its intentions."

"It does sometimes feel as though they don't understand that UMass Dartmouth is not an island unto itself," he said. "I think a lot of this problem was avoidable, but my focus now is on doing whatever I can to fix matters."

Markey defends UMD leadership

On Monday, State Rep. Christopher Markey put out a press release defending UMD leadership in the face of "unrelenting criticism" for the "undoubtedly difficult" Star Store decision.

"Frankly, I have been disgusted with the quality of discourse surrounding the Star Store closure," Markey wrote. "The blame for this situation does not fall squarely at the Chancellor's feet.

"Given UMASS Dartmouth's resources, Chancellor Fuller has demonstrated a unique skill to maximize the University's strengths and value to the community."

