Montlake Boulevard to close this weekend

Commuters on State Route 520 will not have access to the Montlake Boulevard exit and on-ramps this weekend, beginning on Friday night.

The closures will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and the road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Contractors are moving forward with pavement, utility work, and building a new off ramp from SR 520 West.

The work entails closing both directions of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin Street and East Roanoke Street. Detours will guide drivers and pedestrians through the area, sending additional traffic to Interstates 90 and 5. The SR 520 bike trail will remain open.

Monday morning commuters heading west will see a new off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

Simultaneously, an adjoining project will close Lake Washington Boulevard between Montlake Boulevard and East Foster Island in the Arboretum. This will be open for local access only.

The project begins Friday at 10 p.m. and the area will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

