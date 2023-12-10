Montour County police officers meet with public over coffee and cookies

Dec. 10—DANVILLE — Becky Lock entered Bason Coffee Roasting in Danville on Saturday to buy ground coffee and found herself surrounded by several uniformed officers.

The Mifflintown resident was unaware the 453 Mill Street shop was hosting a 'Cocoa with the PoPo' event but said she appreciated their presence.

"It's nice to see the police interacting with the community," Lock said.

Shop owner Brad Bason heard of the event that's been held across the nation to improve relations between law enforcement and the public and suggested to Danville patrolman Jared Bangs that they take part.

"We have amazing police departments here," Bason said as six officers from Danville, Mahoning and Riverside mingled with customers and people who came out for the two-hour event.

Bangs said it was an opportunity "to get to know the community and spread some holiday cheer."

"It's a nice, friendly way to meet local officers," said Danville resident Nichole Hossler, who with her husband, Eric Hossler, and their three children chatted with borough police officer Yvonne Kinney.

Children and their parents enjoyed the coffee and cookies offered as Santa Claus met in a back room with children who weren't too shy

"Some kids are afraid of Santa and some are afraid of us. It's about 50-50," joked Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank.

Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes capped his police uniform with a festive Santa hat.

"We're not here with bad news," he said. "They see us with smiles. It's important they understand we're people, too."

Helping the community, and in particular children, get comfortable with law enforcement was the purpose of the meeting, said Mahoning Township officer Ryan Pander.

It was a meaningful event for Philip Savidge, who joined the Danville police force less than two years ago.

Born and raised in Danville, Savidge said he aspired since the age of 8 to work as a police officer in his hometown.

"This was the former police station," he said of the coffee shop location. "I made it a point as a kid to get a tour and meet the officers."