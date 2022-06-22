Montoya gets life in prison for death of JB White

Jun. 22—Estevan Montoya on Wednesday received the maximum possible sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole following a guilty verdict last month of first-degree murder and other counts in the August 2020 death of Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White.

Montoya, 18, who fatally shot White at a late-night house party in Chupadero attended by dozens of young people, showed no reaction as state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington handed him the sentence.

Montoya's two-week trial in May captured the attention of a community that had been shocked by the high-profile homicide of a beloved teen who appeared headed for a bright future. White had graduated from high school a year early and was set to play on the University of New Mexico men's basketball team in fall 2020.

"Estevan Montoya does not deserve freedom," White's grandmother, Jude Voss, said in a statement read by prosecutors. "He chose this path. He chose to take a loaded gun to a party, pull the trigger and end my boy's life."

