Montpelier solar farm to be largest owned by I&M and it's parent AEP

MONTPELIER, Ind. − The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved the Indiana Michigan Power plan to build its largest solar farm to date in Blackford County.

Indiana Michigan Power's Deer Creek solar power station is a 2.5 MW facility in Marion.

I&M, owned by American Electric Power, plans to own and operate the Lake Trout solar plant near Montpelier, which will be capable of powering up to 73,500 homes and will be connected to the power grid that serves both Michigan and Indiana. Once completed, it will be largest utility-owned solar farm not just for I&M but for the entire AEP system.

Tracy Warner, communications manager with I&M, said that the solar plant plan has met with all the needed approval from Indiana regulators.

EDF Renewables, the company building Lake Trout for I&M, list the project as still being in the stage of working with Blackford County officials in the developing stages of the project with construction yet to start.

Plans now call for the solar farm to be completed by the end of 2026, Warner said.

"Lake Trout is a key element of I&M’s commitment to add more clean-energy resources and are part of I&M’s and AEP’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045," a press release announcing Michigan's approval of the planned plant said.

I&M will own 100% of the equity interests in Lake Trout Solar, which should produce 318 mega watt direct current or 245 mega watt alternating current following completion of construction.

According to the company statement, I&M and EDF have already been working closely with Blackford County officials to accommodate the plant,"The Michigan commission previously approved plans for three additional northern Indiana solarpower plants, including Mayapple in Pulaski County and the Elkhart County Plant," the press release said. "Those plants have also been approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission."

Altogether, I&M’s clean-energy generation now includes five solar power plants with wind power from four Hoosier plants; six hydro-electric plants; and the Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Mich.

The company's coal-fueled plant in Rockport will be retired in 2028. I&M said that, as of the end of 2022, more than 80% of energy I&M generated was carbon-emission free.

