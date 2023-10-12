'She's against torture, but wants us to be tortured?': Montreal woman verbally attacks driver with Palestine flag

Author in Montreal lashed out at a Palestinian woman bearing a flag on her car. She has since apologized for her "unreasonable" outburst.

Warning: This story features video and details that are offensive in nature and may be disturbing to readers.

Groups representing Jewish, Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities in Canada are expressing feelings of isolation and fear, in light of the war between Israel and Hamas.

A video that went viral this week of a Montreal woman with a Palestinian flag on her car being yelled at by another woman, who wishes sexual violence on her. Yahoo News Canada will not reveal the identity of either of the parties in the video.

The driver tells the woman that she should be sexually assaulted and dragged through the streets in front of her kids, along with other strongly worded and demeaning names.

Many in the comments expressed shock and concern, calling out rhetoric on the situation in the Middle East, as well as the double standard.

This is what happens when every politician coast to coast, including and lead by our PM, eschews nuance and puffs their chest to conflate any and all support of Palestine and Palestinians with *terrorism* and we’re going to continue seeing this vitriol.Instagram commenter @noorieb

"So she's against the torture of others but wants us to be tortured?! Make that make sense," wrote another.

Woman in shocking video offers apology

The woman in the viral video provided a statement to Global News, in which she apologized to the victim and described her actions as “unwarranted and unreasonable conduct."

"To the woman who was the unfortunate recipient of my unwarranted and unreasonable conduct yesterday. From my heart to yours, I want to sincerely apologize to you, although, at this point, it feels like it’s not enough. I lashed out at you with words that are not in keeping with my values.

“My anger was unfairly directed at you. I said terrible things to you, words that I still can’t believe left my mouth. I’m living with the shame of what I’ve done.

“We are in a very tense time that I wish was not our reality. The video of my anger will live on forever, but I need you to know from human to human, I am deeply sorry and I genuinely hope for peace for everyone.”

Islamophobia, anti-Semitism on the rise in Canada since attacks

Uthman Quick is the director of communications with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

He says since Oct. 7, the NCCM has seen a doubling of reports of Islamophobia, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian racism.

“With the conflict happening in the Middle East, we’re hearing from the community that the conflict is bleeding over here in Canada,” he tells Yahoo News Canada in an interview. “It’s creating tension and division. It’s setting back the work we’ve done innumerably.”

Our community is telling us that they’ve felt isolated and blamed. We have students who’ve been in class at school and universities who’ve been asked to explain the actions of Hamas, which is absurd.Uthman Quick, Director of Communications, National Council of Canadian Muslims

He says rhetoric and misinformation is a huge driver of the tension, and Canada authorities should be pushing for peace.

'Incredibly concerning and disheartening' behaviour

Rich Robertson, with Jewish Human Rights organization B'nai Brith, says, similarly, there’s been a rise in incidents of concern against the Jewish community. He says this includes occurrences at weekend rallies in support of Israel, in which Hamas flags were displayed.

The militant organization’s charter explicitly calls for the destruction of Jewish individuals.

Robertson says that there was also anti-Israel graffiti on a bus shelter located in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.

“Of course many Jews in Canada harbour Zionist beliefs…but to target Canadian Jewry, some of whom have no connections to Israel and all of whom are proud of Canadian citizens, for the most part, because of a conflict going on thousands of kilometres away, is incredibly concerning and disheartening,” he says.

Robertson adds that the call for international worldwide action in support of Hamas, scheduled for Oct. 13, can lead to the targeting of Jewish institutions and members of the community.

At this time of unprecedented trauma in the Jewish community in Canada, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Holocaust, any form of additional grievance against us is debilitating. That’s what we’re nervous for. We’re still grieving at this moment.Rich Robertson, B'nai Brith representative

Should Trudeau warn Canadians?

Both groups aren’t looking for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to warn against potential violence, but would appreciate support.

“There are calls for peace, unity and for the temperature to be lowered here in Canada, in schools and society, so that every day Muslims do not feel threatened and isolated because that’s what we’re hearing from our community,” says Quick.

Robertson agrees.

“Something affirmative from our officials is always reassuring in a time of need,” he says.