Montreal may shatter another rain record as next storm looms

The epic snowstorm that blanketed Montreal with more than 30 cm of snow to begin December was just about the only wisp of winter the region has seen this month.

While things started out on the wintry side, an impressive spell of above-seasonal temperatures through the rest of the month forced most bouts of precipitation to arrive as liquid rain.

Another system moving into the region just after Christmas looks set to push Montreal to yet another record: not just the wettest December ever recorded, but the wettest winter month on record.

Quebec rainiest december day

Montreal has already seen more than its fair share of rain this month.

An exceptional storm that swept into Quebec back on December 18 dropped 53 mm of rain on the city—eclipsing the 42 mm of rain they average for the entire month, easily making for Montreal’s wettest December day on record.

We have the chance to break a few additional records before the end of the month.

A low-pressure system developing stateside will inch toward southern Quebec through the middle of the week.

Quebec rainfall totals

We’ll see precipitation begin spilling into the province overnight Tuesday, persisting into Wednesday and possibly continuing into Thursday before it finally clears out of the region.

Temperatures will remain warm enough for precipitation to fall as rain, with the heaviest totals falling across the lower St. Lawrence Valley. Current forecasts show 20-30 mm of rain falling over Montreal through Thursday.

If this plays out, December 2023 could easily cement itself in the records as both the wettest December and the wettest winter month on record.

