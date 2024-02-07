Montreal police searching for missing 14-year-old

Guillaume Noel was last seen on Feb. 1 in the borough of Saint-Leonard. (Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal - image credit)

Montreal police have asked for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

Guillaume Noel was last seen on Feb. 1 in the borough of Saint-Léonard.

He is described as white and standing five feet, 10 inches. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Montreal police say he might be in Toronto.

They also say his family and investigators are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact their local police station.