Montrose announces 2024 election; council seats up for election

The up-and-coming social app BeReal continues to vie for users' attention with more and more bells and whistles. Next week, BeReal is rolling out two major new features: Behind the Scenes and RealGroups. Behind the Scenes functions like an iOS Live Photo, showing a few seconds of video recorded right before taking a photo; RealGroups lets you share your BeReal with a smaller group of friends, and you'll be able to direct message within that group.