Montville grand list increases slightly
Feb. 21—MONTVILLE — The town's grand list, or total value of taxable real estate, personal property and motor vehicles went up 1.85% from 2022, to $1.66 billion.
Town Assessor Lucy Beit said the biggest area of growth was in personal property values, which increased 5.9%. Much of that was offset by a 4.4% decrease in motor vehicle values. Meanwhile, real estate values increased by 2.1%.
The town's top ten taxpayers are:
1. Connecticut Light & Power Co.; $116.2 million
2. Yankee Gas Services Co.; $21.7 million
3. MTIC Acquisitions LLC; $19.7 million
4. Montville Station LLC; $13.6 million
5. Montville Power LLC; $12.9 million
6. Home Depot USA Inc.; $11.2 million
7. Rand Whitney Containerboard LTD. Part.; $11 million
8. Sun Hillcrest LLC; $9.8 million
9. Hitalk Hotels LLC; $9.4 million
10. Uncasville Lodging Partners LLC; $8.8 million