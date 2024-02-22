Montville grand list increases slightly

Feb. 21—MONTVILLE — The town's grand list, or total value of taxable real estate, personal property and motor vehicles went up 1.85% from 2022, to $1.66 billion.

Town Assessor Lucy Beit said the biggest area of growth was in personal property values, which increased 5.9%. Much of that was offset by a 4.4% decrease in motor vehicle values. Meanwhile, real estate values increased by 2.1%.

The town's top ten taxpayers are:

1. Connecticut Light & Power Co.; $116.2 million

2. Yankee Gas Services Co.; $21.7 million

3. MTIC Acquisitions LLC; $19.7 million

4. Montville Station LLC; $13.6 million

5. Montville Power LLC; $12.9 million

6. Home Depot USA Inc.; $11.2 million

7. Rand Whitney Containerboard LTD. Part.; $11 million

8. Sun Hillcrest LLC; $9.8 million

9. Hitalk Hotels LLC; $9.4 million

10. Uncasville Lodging Partners LLC; $8.8 million