Montville High School coach placed on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct with student

Johana Vazquez
Oct. 15—MONTVILLE — Montville High School head football coach and teacher Tanner Grove has been placed on paid leave as he faces an investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.

"The last two weeks have been hell," the girl's mother said. The Day does not disclose the names of sexual assault victims or any additional identifying information.

Superintendent of Montville Public Schools Laurie Pallin confirmed Thursday via email that Grove is on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and social and emotional well-being of our school community," she said. She declined to comment further.

"The Department of Children and Families is conducting a joint investigation with law enforcement into allegations made against an employee at Montville High School," DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes said.

Due to the pending investigation, DCF declined to provide more information.

The girl's mother said the incident involving improper sexual conduct occurred Sept. 27 and her daughter reported it two days later to her school psychologist at 7 a.m. before her class with Grove.

The mother said Principal Heather Sangermano called her almost three hours later to notify her of the report, having already spoken with Grove about the allegations. In the call, the mother said the principal made it seem like the allegations were false and no big deal.

Her daughter was told by administrators to keep quiet for her safety, she said. Mandated reporters, such as teachers, principals and school psychologists are required by state law to orally report suspected abuse to law enforcement or DCF within 12 hours of receiving a report, and to follow up with a written report within 48 hours. Failure to do so within the timeframe is subject to criminal penalties.

The mother filed a police report after school on Sept. 30, and police notified DCF. The mother said she had asked police if the school had notified them, and they said no.

The mother made a Facebook post on Wednesday warning other parents about the teacher and how he was still teaching and coaching. Grove was placed on paid leave that same day.

The mother said her daughter recently turned 15 and is not the only alleged victim. Other alleged victims and students are planning a walkout protest on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. in front of the high school.

Grove could not immediately be reached. His mother, Tina Grove, is a candidate for the Board of Education in upcoming local elections.

This is not the first time sexual misconduct by a teacher has occurred at the school.

In 2009, music teacher Russell N. Andrews pleaded guilty to two-counts of second-degree sexual assault, admitting he had sex with two former students after they graduated, in the alcove of the school's auditorium. He was given a seven-year sentence with 20 years of probation.

Though the two Montville students were old enough to consent to sex, it is illegal for teachers to have a sexual relationship with students.

Editor's Note: The Day does not allow comments on stories in which an alleged victim of sexual allegations is not identified.

