Montville, Madison and Mount Olive consider $211M in school upgrades Tuesday: How to vote

Voters will go to the polls in three Morris County school districts on Tuesday to vote on proposed school upgrades that could cost a combined $211 million. Madison, Montville and Mount Olive will each put a series of bond referendums before voters to upgrade aging schools, improve security and expand to accomodate the surge in housing developments underway in the county. In each case, successful votes could unlock state funding to cover some of the construction costs. Polls open as early as 6 a.m., depending on the district. Here's a look at the three proposals, and how to vote on them.

Madison − $79 million

A rendering of Central Avenue School, showing an addition (seen on the left) that is part of a referendum proposal by the Madison Board of Education.

Madison will put a series of proposals worth $79 million in total to voters. The three-part ballot question starts with a $48.3 million request for improvements that are "need-to-haves, not nice-to-haves," according to board member Pam Yousey, who presented the referendum proposal at a meeting in March.

Priority projects that would be covered by the first question include the replacement of floors, lighting and heating systems throughout the district, a new roof for Madison High School and air-conditioning for classrooms.

The second and third questions, with projects grouped by priority, would add another $12.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively. The proposals are linked, so voters would only be able to vote on Question 2 if they approve Question 1, and on Question 3 if they approve the first two. Some of the spending under Questions 1 and 2 would be covered by state aid.

The school district's referendum website: sites.google.com/madisonnjps.org/vote/home

To vote: Polls in Madison will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Dec. 12 or hand-delivered by 8 p.m. that day to the Morris County Board of Elections in Morristown.

Polling places:

Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 4 Madison Avenue

Hartley Dodge Memorial Court Room, 50 Kings Road

Madison YMCA Teen Center, 111 Kings Road

Rexford S. Tucker Apartments Community Room, 15 Chateau Thierry Avenue

If you don't know your polling location, check your sample ballot or use New Jersey's Polling Place Search website.

Montville − $70 million

Already exceeding state capacity guidelines by 149 elementary students − and anticipating a dramatic enrollment surge − the Montville Board of Education will put a two-part, $70 million school renovation plan to a public vote on Tuesday.

Should the referendum pass in full, property owners can expect to pay an extra $410 a year on their annual tax bill over the next 25 years, based on an average home price of $535,000.

Space is just one concern the district is trying to address. In addition to proposing the construction of 23 new classrooms, more funds would go to "stepped-up security," adding two-stage entrances at five school buildings. The district also hopes to replace the original HVAC systems in some buildings with more efficient heating and cooling equipment.

The district's referendum website: www.montville.net/o/montville/page/referendum-overview

To vote: Polls will open for in-person voting from 2 to 8 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots by mail.

Polling places:

Montville Senior Center - Districts: 1, 4, 12 ,14, 16

Pine Brook Fire House - Districts: 2, 13

Towaco Firehouse - Districts: 3, 6, 17

Montville Municipal Building - Districts: 5, 9, 10

First Aid Squad - Districts: 7, 15

Montville Library - Districts: 8, 11, 18

Mount Olive − $61.7 million

Mount Olive High School

A little more than a month after Election Day, Mount Olive residents will return to the polls to vote on a $61.7 million school district referendum that would fund what administrators say are needed improvements for "the health, safety and modern instructional needs" of its almost 4,600 students.

The Board of Education authorized the vote after receiving a demographic study that indicated the district would increase enrollment by 300 students or more over the next five years.

The renovations are split into two questions on the ballot. Much of the money would go toward infrastructure expansions and upgrades to the high school, middle school and four elementary schools, including new HVAC systems for all schools and replacement roofs for most buildings. The second question includes an addition to the high school and construction of a transportation maintenance building on the middle school campus.

District referendum website: www.motsd.org/about/news/details/~board/district-news/post/motsd-referendum

To vote: Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by end of the day Tuesday and received by Dec. 19.

Polling places:

Board of Education Building , 27 Main Street, Flanders (back door) - Districts 1, 2, 3, 4

Flanders Fire House , 27 Main Street, Flanders - District 5

Municipal Building Court Room (Districts 6, 7, 8, 9) or Council Chambers (Districts 10, 11, 17, 20), 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake

Budd Lake Volunteer Fire Department , 378 Route 46, Budd Lake - Districts 12, 13, 18, 22

Mount Olive Public Library , 202 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake - Districts 14, 15

Senior Center, 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake - Districts 16, 19, 21

