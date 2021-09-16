Montville man goes to prison for Norwich bank robbery

Sep. 15—A Montville man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for robbing Eastern Savings Bank at 666 W. Main St. in Norwich in 2019.

Anthony Hall, 60, was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge in New Haven on Tuesday to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to court records and a news release from Thomas Carson, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the time of the 2019 robbery, Hall was on supervised release after being sentenced to 87 months in prison for robbing four banks in Connecticut in 2008 and 2009. He took about $2,400 in the 2019 robbery. He has been detained since his arrest in the 2019 robbery and has been held at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville since October 2019.

In federal court in April of this year he entered a guilty plea for one count of bank robbery.

Hall was sentenced to one year in prison because he violated the conditions of his past supervised release stint and to 40 months for the bank robbery. The Norwich Police Department and the FBI investigated the 2019 incident.

