Montville man sentenced in federal court on drug charges

Oct. 30—A Montville man was sentenced Thursday for selling heroin and fentanyl in southeastern Connecticut amid a string of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.

A federal judge in a videoconference sentenced Kenneth Bingell, 34, to 46 months in prison plus three years of supervised release, according to the District of Connecticut U.S. Attorney's Office. Bingell pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Bingell has been incarcerated since August on unrelated state charges for possessing distribution quantities of heroin or fentanyl, according to the news release. Charges related to a 2018 burglary also are pending.

Investigators from Norwich Police Department and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force found that Bingell was among those who regularly went to Hartford to buy drugs from Juan Reyes and Michael Nieves from early 2017 to the summer of 2018, the news release said.

In the state burglary case, police allege Bingell and others stole three firearms from a Plainfield residence. Law enforcement recovered two of the firearms, but Bingell and another individual sold the third firearm to Reyes and Nieves in exchange for 100 bags of heroin or fentanyl and $150, the release said.

Reyes and Nieves pleaded guilty to federal fentanyl distribution offenses. Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and six months of imprisonment. Nieves awaits sentencing.

e.regan@theday.com