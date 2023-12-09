Montville police refuse to release body cam footage in officer gun discharge

Dec. 8—MONTVILLE — The police department has refused to release officer body camera video of a July incident in which an officer's gun "spontaneously discharged" in the lobby of the police station during an arrest.

Police have not complied with a Freedom of Information request from The Day even though the state's Police Accountability Law requires that body camera video is subject to disclosure and must be released within a maximum of six days after the recorded incident unless it meets one of several exceptions.

The Montville incident, though, does not meet any of the exceptions such as depicting the victim of homicide, suicide, domestic or sexual abuse, or if the footage contains a minor.

The police department's refusal to release the video comes as many police departments across the state have released body camera footage after receiving requests from the media. The State Inspector General's Office last week quickly provided The Day with body camera video of three New London officers shooting an armed man at a hotel on Nov. 26, three days after the newspaper requested it.

The incident

On July 24, police say Zachary Barbarossa, 22, of Norwich, entered the police station lobby and was trying to take medications from a drug drop box.

When officers attempted to place Barbarossa into custody, police said he resisted and a struggle ensued. Fifteen seconds of video footage without audio released by police after the incident shows an officer's holstered handgun discharging while he is picking Barbarossa up by his feet and taking him into custody. No one was injured by the gunshot.

Barbarossa was charged with attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance, interfering with a police officer and third-degree criminal mischief. His case is pending in Norwich Superior Court.

On July 27, the Day filed a Freedom of Information request for release of body camera video surveillance, including audio, of the incident from the time Barbarossa entered the police station lobby up to and including the time officers escorted him out of the lobby.

Police Lt. David Radford responded by email the next day saying the department had received the Day's request.

"This may take longer than our usual time to process, due to an influx of FOI requests," he wrote.

The Day then filed an appeal with the state Freedom of Information Commission over the failure to release the video. State law requires that appeals be filed within 30 days of the violation of the Freedom of Information Act.

Chief Wilfred Blanchette said in July the video and audio requested by The Day would not be be released because it involved a criminal case under investigation by the New London State's Attorney's Office, and would instead be released when the case was adjudicated in court.

Freedom of Information Commission Director of Education & Communications Russell Blair said in September that one of the reasons the records may not have been released yet is because an exemption in the Freedom of Information law that states agencies do not need to release records that contain "information to be used in prospective law enforcement action if prejudicial to such action."

The Police Accountability Law, though, states that one specific type of record, body camera footage, must be released to the public upon request.

FOI Commission delays hearing

The commission had scheduled a Dec. 6 hearing on The Day's appeal.

On Nov. 29, attorney Duncan Forsyth, who was hired by the police department to represent it during the hearing, sent a letter to the FOI hearing officer Jennifer Miller requesting the hearing be continued at least 3 months, citing the FOI exemption Blair mentioned.

"We wish to advise you that the New London State's Attorney's Office has requested that the video footage not be released until the criminal case has been concluded as this video footage is highly integral to the state's prosecution of the case and the release of the video footage at this time would be highly prejudicial to the state's prosecution of the case," Forsyth wrote.

He added that neither the police department nor the state's attorney's office had any problem releasing the footage once the criminal case against Barbarossa concluded.

Miller granted a postponement of the hearing but did not set a new date.

Linda Fasciano, an administrative assistant to the FOI Commission, said Monday that Miller would follow Barbarossa's case and set a new hearing date. Fasciano added that Miller was not required to disclose her reasoning for postponing the hearing.

FOI cases must be decided within one year, Fasciano said, meaning that Miller has until Aug. 6, 2024, one year after the commission officially received The Day's appeal.

d.drainville@theday.com