Montville police spot check yields 27 violations

Jul. 22—MONTVILLE — Town police on Thursday released the results of a drunken driving and motor vehicle spot check point held July 15.

The spot check yielded a total of 27 violations, including four arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one for drinking while driving.

Police cited drivers for numerous other less serious motor vehicle violations, such as driving with a suspended license, failure to carry minimum insurance and misuse of marker plates. There were five infractions for driving an unregistered vehicle, four for failure to wear seat belts and only one for use of a cellphone while driving, police said.