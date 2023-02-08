Montville schools will reassess security after high school intrusion, BOE tells parents

MONTVILLE — Township school administrators said they're exploring additional security measures after a man triggered a shelter-in-place by entering Montville High School without permission last week.

Superintendent Thomas Gorman addressed the incident at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, answering questions from concerned parents and faculty members who attended. He said the high school is now stationing an administrator at the front entrance by 6:30 a.m., when students can start to enter the building.

"We are looking into, do we want to expand that into some kind of law enforcement (presence) as well," Gorman said. He added that district officials are scheduled to meet with police this week to discuss "how we can collectively approach the security differently in the future."

Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield was arrested after the Thursday, Feb. 2, incident and charged with unlicensed entry. The 19-year-old, who lives with his father, was released after an initial hearing last week, pending further court action.

Scott Riotto, left, a history teacher at Montville High School, addresses the Montville Board of Education during its meeting at the township municipal building Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, Gorman said "an unauthorized person" had entered the high school prior to students' arrival. A staff member confronted the person as he exited the building, at which time police were notified and responded to the school.

Police determined students and staff were not at risk but ordered everyone to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution," Gorman added. Students arriving at the school were directed to the gym, where staff members were on hand to supervise them.

"Many measures are in place to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The immediacy to which the administration confronted the individual speaks to this," Gorman said. "I'm proud of how the high school students, staff and the police handled the situation. Of course, we can continually improve."

Prosecutors said last week that Banaciski took photos in the cafeteria, bathrooms, lockers and a teacher's lounge before a teacher stopped him. When questioned by police, he said he wanted to "feel normal" and have a "true high school experience," a prosecutor said at last week's hearing. Banaciski's defense attorney said her client was raised by his grandmother, who had taken him out of high school before he was able to graduate.

In response to parents' questions Tuesday, Gorman said the high school is looking into giving students IDs with computerized chips for a more secure entry. There is no designated police officer at the high school; rather, a school resource officer rotates throughout the district's seven schools and Montville Police perform periodic checks of the buildings.

The district is almost finished installing a security vestibule at Robert R. Lazar Middle School, and others will follow at other sites, Gorman said.

"It's something that is an ongoing project to have these security vestibules in the front of the schools for all the schools in the future," he said.

Thomas Gorman, left, Montville schools superintendent, and Board of Education President David Modrak address a recent intruder incident at Montville High School during a board meeting at the township municipal building Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

The investigation into last week's incident is ongoing, Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said at the school board meeting. He had no further update on the case.

School officials and police said the safety of students and the school community is their top priority.

"We are continuing to take this very, very seriously," said board President David Modrak. "Many of us have children in the system. We deeply care about the safety of the kids in the district, and we will be reviewing both this and future safety issues."

