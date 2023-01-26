Montville woman accused of fatally shoving boyfriend, waiting to call 911. What we know.

John Penney, The Bulletin
A 55-year-old Montville woman accused of shoving her disabled boyfriend into a wall in October and waiting hours before seeking medical help has been charged with manslaughter, state police said.

Diane Nobleza, of 91 Leffingwell Road, apartment P2, in the Uncasville section of town, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault on a disabled person, intentional cruelty to persons and second-degree breach of peace on Wednesday.

Montville police were called to Nobleza’s residence at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 13 for a report of an unresponsive male, according to an arrest warrant application. Paramedics started CPR on the 64-year-old victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the state police’s Eastern District Major Crime Squad assigned to the case were informed Nobleza was the only person in contact with the victim in the hours leading to his death, police said.

Nobleza’s version of events in the lead-up to her live-in boyfriend’s death changed over the course of several police interviews, according to the arrest warrant. She initially told police the victim fell in the kitchen and hit his head on a refrigerator at about 4 a.m. on the day of his death.

Nobleza said the victim “just fell, he tumbled over, he’s got two cuts on his head,” then warrant states. She said the victim proceeded to crawl to the living room where he laid bleeding “all morning.”

Nobleza said the victim did not want an ambulance called. She said she left the apartment a couple hours later to visit a methadone clinic and the victim was still alive when she returned a short time later.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on the day of the death, Nobleza said she finished taking a shower and found the victim cold, unresponsive and not breathing, the warrant states. Police said Nobleza, based on her initial timeline of events, waited approximately three hours to call 911.

Police said Nobleza later admitted being involved in “minor” physical arguments with the victim during the months preceding his death. During a subsequent interview with police, Nobleza said she was drinking vodka the day before the death and the couple argued. She again denied causing the victim’s injuries.

Nobleza amended her statement several times, at one point stating she pushed the victim - who used a wheelchair and walker to ambulate - into a bedroom wall. She said the victim mentioned to her he thought he may be concussed.

During a final interview with police, Nobleza changed the location of where the victim suffered his fall to the living room.

“I shoved him, pretty hard into a wall,” Nobleza said, according to police.

The victim, whose name was redacted in the arrest warrant application, died of “blunt force injuries to the head and torso complicating hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” according to an autopsy report from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled a homicide related to a physical altercation.

Nobleza was being held on a $100,000 bond ahead of a scheduled Thursday arraignment in Norwich Superior Court.

