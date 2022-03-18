Monty Tech principal Thomas Browne chosen as next superintendent-director

Thomas Browne.

FITCHBURG — For the last seven years, Thomas Browne has been a familiar presence in the halls of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School as its principal.

When the 2022-23 academic year begins in September, Browne will have a new title.

The Monty Tech School Committee this month picked Browne as the next superintendent-director, succeeding the retiring Sheila Harrity. The other finalist was Tony McIntosh, director of career and technical education at Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham.

Browne and McIntosh were among the nine applicants for the job. Three were chosen for an initial round of interviews.

"We have been fortunate to have had the leadership we've had for the past eight years. It will be so important for the next Superintendent to continue to build upon the foundation Dr. Harrity has so skillfully laid," Search Committee Chair Brian Walker of Fitchburg said in February, when the finalists were announced. "We are looking for vision, rapport with faculty and staff, and a deep understanding of the value a vocational high school experience brings to the region."

Before heading to Monty Tech in 2014, Browne served as principal of Leominster High School, where Mayor and School Committee Chairman Dean Mazzarella said Browne was well liked and served as the go-to person for the high school’s $44 million renovation that wrapped up in 2013.

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School serves more than 1,400 students from 18 cities and towns in north central Massachusetts: Ashburnham, Ashby, Athol, Barre, Fitchburg, Gardner, Harvard, Holden, Hubbardston, Lunenburg, Petersham, Phillipston, Princeton, Royalston, Sterling, Templeton, Westminster and Winchendon.

