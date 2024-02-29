Monument Creek Fire briefing on response

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Monument Creek Fire at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is now 90% contained and has consumed 168 acres. On Wednesday, fire and Academy officials briefed the community on their response and efforts to battle the fire west of the Pine Valley Housing area.

“It was our good friends. The faces of the partnership who joined us behind the fire line,” said Col. Dan Werner, 10th Air Base Wing Vice Commander at USAFA.

The Monument Creek Fire started around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 on the southwestern side of USAFA. At 3:17 p.m., the call went out.

“Our crews arrived within about 4 minutes,” said Chief Ron Prettyman for USAFA Fire.

After their initial check, crews saw the fire was spreading quickly over the dry grass and bushes.

“They went to call for mutual aid support through the Pikes Peak Mutual Aid Coordination System,” Prettyman said.

Historically, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it has been a challenge getting appropriate resources on a large fire, so this time they added to their response.

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer

“Within approximately one hour we had all those resources on scene. That was probably one of the most significant factors that contributed to the success of this extinguishment,” said Tim de Leon, deputy fire chief for CSFD.

One challenge they had to deal with was the mountainous terrain.

“It becomes extraordinary for our firefighters to be able to hike up that carrying heavy packs and hose,” de Leon said. “Although it [the mountainous terrain] did contribute to the fire growth and the direction of the fire, all our firefighters were trained and in condition to where they’re able to to achieve that.”

By the end of the day on Monday, the fire was down to a smoldering stage and USAFA took over to begin mop-up efforts.

“Every day we’ll be out here with crews walking the fire line, checking for hotspots and doing our best to keep this fire where it’s at right now, which is basically at the end stage,” Prettyman said.

With more red flag days coming up this weekend, fire officials said it is a good idea to be mindful during warm and windy conditions, and to think twice before going somewhere or doing something where a fire could spark.

“This is a very active area for hikers,” de Leon said. “And so, our initial response — not only were firefighters fighting the fire, but they’re evacuating some of those hikers. And so, if it is high fire danger, that may not be a great time to go hiking.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials said they expect the 90 percent containment status to remain until Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.