Monument Fire Department celebrates new wildland engine

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Monument Fire Department (MFD) celebrated a new ambulance and wildland engine with an official push-in ceremony on Saturday morning on Jan. 27 at the Monument Fire Station 1.

Push-in ceremonies date back to when horses still pulled fire engines and firefighters would manually push their engines back into their station. The ceremony featured refreshments, giveaways, and Sparky the station’s mascot dog!

The new wildland engine has a 500-gallon-per-minute pump and can drive off road, and pump water while in motion, according to MFD. The new ambulance is equipped with advanced life support equipment and new technology for more life-saving care while out in the field.

“Not only do we see it serving this community, I suspect depending on the season we might go outside of El Paso County throughout the state of Colorado and maybe into adjacent western United States to serve their communities as well if called,” said Monument Fire District Chief Andy Kovacs.

In addition, the MFD has implemented the Community Connect program for Monument and the Tri-Lakes. CSPD said Community Connect is a secure portal where people can provide vital information that will aid firefighters and paramedics when responding to an emergency.

