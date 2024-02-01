Monument honoring Russian military attacked by Ukrainian UAV in Belgorod
A drone bombed a monument honoring fallen occupiers in Ukraine’s war in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported on Jan. 31.
The incident occurred in the village of Nova Tavolzhanka. The monument, which was attacked by a UAV, was erected in December 2023 in honor of the Russian military, who allegedly died during an attack by Ukrainian troops.
