‘Monumental accomplishment’: DMPS educator Ann Mincks named 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year

Ann Mincks, a longtime Des Moines Public Schools teacher, has been named the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

Iowa Department of Education director McKenzie Snow delivered the news early Monday morning at Hoover High School where Mincks has long served as an English Language Learner teacher. Before Snow welcomed Mincks onto a makeshift stage and presented her with an award, the director shared with the staff and students who packed the gym more about the coveted title of Teacher of the Year.

Since 1958, the state department has bestowed the title upon one Iowa teacher — a dedicated individual who Snow says "puts students at the center of everything that they do." This person seeks to challenge and empower students, is conscious of their needs and partners with their families to ensure their success, Snow said. This devoted teacher also is a lifelong learner — someone who holds themselves and their students and colleagues to high expectations.

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts shakes the hand of Hoover teacher Ann Mincks, who was named the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

"That teacher is right here in your school," Snow said just moments before introducing Mincks to the stage to join her and Hoover Principal Qynne Kelly.

Kelly and Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts spoke also of Mincks' character and her impact as an educator. She has approached her position, Roberts said, with empathy, creativity and a lot of love.

"To be selected among 30,000 teachers, more than 1,300 schools in 328 school systems is nothing short of outstanding," Roberts said about Mincks' "monumental accomplishment." "And your commitment to understanding that each student's unique journey really echoes our belief as a district."

Mincks, who made her way up a platform as the crowd cheered and applauded, shared briefly her thoughts on receiving the Teacher of the Year title and her journey as a public school educator.

While Mincks said she's grateful and humbled, she finds the situation "a little humorous." Today, she says, she's accepting an award for a role that she "tried very hard to not" embody.

Hoover teacher Ann Mincks is honored at a pep rally at Hoover High School as she was named the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Born into a family of educators, Mincks thought to pursue a different career.

"Education has always been a way of life for me and my family for generations. My grandma and her four sisters all taught in Iowa. I grew up with my grandma always saying: 'Get your education. No one can ever take that away from you.'

"Then my aunt and my mom also went into education. My mom was a family and consumer science teacher in our hometown for over 30 years. But as a kid of a teacher, I saw how much work it was. She was always getting groceries before school or grading papers in the car."

Mincks wanted to break the pattern and pursue something different. But, she said, she realized that the skills she had aligned with the mission of an educator. And she ultimately followed in her family's footsteps.

"I loved learning my entire life," she said. "As a young student, I spent hours reading and writing and just learning in general. I cannot choose one thing to be passionate about because I love the process of learning."

Mincks is the 10th DMPS educator to be honored as Iowa Teacher of the Year, according to the district. It said she works with students new to both Des Moines and the United States to teach them English and help them be ready to succeed outside of school.

In a statement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the award recognizes Mincks' work using evidence-based literacy practices to improve literacy and support students in achieving their highest reading level possible.

“Ann is an exceptional teacher. By providing her students the skills necessary to achieve literacy, she is creating a foundation for them to thrive in school, work, and life,” Reynolds said. “Strong literacy skills are critical for all students, and I look forward to the positive impact Ann’s advocacy will have for teachers and students across our state.”

Who else was in the running for 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year?

Daniel Black, a music teacher in the Council Bluffs Community School District

Thomas Braverman, a special education teacher formerly in the Iowa City Community School District

Rachel Evanoff, a science teacher in the Dubuque Community School District

Tiffany Herr, an elementary school teacher in the Norwalk Community School District

Brenda Kaufmann, an elementary school teacher in the North Tama County Community School District

Nicole Schroeder, an elementary school teacher in the Saydel Community School District

F. Amanda Tugade covers social justice issues for the Des Moines Register. Email her at ftugade@dmreg.com or follow her on Twitter @writefelissa.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Longtime DMPS educator Ann Mincks named 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year