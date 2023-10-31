Monzo customers most targeted by scammers – but least likely to get a refund

Monzo customers are most likely to be victims of fraud yet least likely to be refunded by their bank, figures show.

A report by the Payment Systems Regulator found that 141 in every one million Monzo transactions in 2022 were sent to fraudsters – the highest rate of all major banks.

The regulator report found that for every £1m sent via Monzo in 2022, £280 was lost to payment fraud.

However, the bank also was the least likely to offer a full refund to victims. Just 6pc of victims were fully refunded by Monzo last year.

In contrast, TSB and Nationwide fully refunded 94pc and 91pc of fraud victims respectively.

The figures related to so-called authorised push payment fraud, or “APP” scams.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Such fraud, where fraudsters trick victims into sending a payment to an account outside of their control, has surged to become the most common type of fraud in Britain, accounting for two in five cases last year.

From next year, banks will be required to automatically refund victims of push payment fraud. The new measures will also see both the sending and receiving banks equally liable for reimbursing victims in nearly all cases, the PSR said.

Monzo has a reported customer base of 7.5 million people, having grown by 28pc from last year. It prides itself on the simplicity of its app, which allows users to place money into different “pots” and lets customers access their mobile banking app without regularly inputting passwords.

Chris Hemsley, of the PSR, said: “Over the coming months, we will be bringing all payment firms into new reimbursement arrangements to give more consistent protection across the board.

“This is important because we can see from today’s report that this has not always been the case.”

The regulator added that there were currently “inconsistent outcomes for customers who report an APP scam to their bank or building society”, noting that some banks automatically refunded victims in full, while others only offered a partial refund, leaving victims to bear part of the loss.

A voluntary Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) was set up in 2018 “to give people the confidence that, if they fall victim to an APP scam and have acted appropriately, they will be reimbursed”, the PSR said.

However, not all banks are signed up.

The regulator has now given payment firms 20 days to publish information on their website to give customers information on how their bank deals with fraud.

Monzo said its younger customer base was “disproportionately affected” by purchase scams. It added that the bank would always reimburse if the customer did enough to protect themselves and heeded warnings given by Monzo.

Ashley Hart, the bank’s Director of Fraud and Disputes, said: “APP Fraud is a huge industry-wide issue, with criminals targeting UK consumers and tricking people into sending them hundreds of millions of pounds a year.

“The way to fight back against this crime is to stop it happening in the first place, which is why we’ve invested heavily over 2023 in cutting-edge technology, AI and machine learning tooling to protect our customers.

“Our customer base is disproportionately affected by purchase scams, 70pc of which originate on social media – these companies need to take decisive action like we are.”

Recommended

Scammers tried to rob me of £2,000 – but M&S Bank let me down

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.