How Monzo shelved its righteous mission in pursuit of profits

Monzo

When a seasoned operations manager at Monzo was preparing to leave the bank in early 2021, he took to the company’s internal Slack messaging forum to air some grievances.

In a post that could be viewed by all staff, the long-serving employee criticised bosses and the direction in which they were taking the lender, saying Monzo had lost its way and was now overly focused on turning a profit at the expense of employee wellbeing.

The message was swiftly removed by management who said it was unduly critical and diminished the hard work others were doing.

Yet in a show of defiance, other employees started re-posting screenshots of the original message, ultimately forcing management to capitulate. The situation was described by one ex-employee as “a fiasco”.

Two years later and Monzo’s mission to turn a profit is in its final stages, with the challenger bank expecting to breakeven in 2023 after years of losses. But at what cost?

In a series of interviews with current and former employees, The Telegraph has been told how the digital lender has evolved from being a supportive employer to one that turns the heat on its staff as it races to appease impatient investors.

Known for advertising an “open and inclusive” culture to the outside world, those who have worked there describe a “Big Brother-esque” environment that keeps a close eye on staff in customer service and financial crime teams by tracking their screen time and demanding strict targets, with those falling short taken to task by line managers.

“You are being watched constantly,” says one ex-employee. “You are tracked on clicks and have exceptionally high targets to meet.”

The backdrop for the shift has been a change in management and darkening economic outlook across the world, which has made it harder for cash-hungry startups to raise cash and forced many to pivot towards profits.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former Starling employees led by tech entrepreneur Tom Blomfield, Monzo was one of the earliest digital-only lenders to be launched in the UK. Originally just a pre-payment card tied to an app, it has since grown into a fully fledged bank with seven million customers, £440m in turnover and a market value exceeding £3.7bn as of its last funding round in December 2021.

Story continues

Tom Blomfield - Sam Bush

The company prides itself on promoting diversity and inclusion policies, which, to some, might appear excessive. On its website, Monzo has a near 4,000-word section titled “Our tone of voice”, in which it describes why it bans the use of terms such as “blacklist”, “guys” and “elephant in the room”.

It says: “We've opened this up to the world… (hello world!), because we want to be held up to the lofty standards we set ourselves here. We believe in everything we've said, so if you see us falling short then please let us know.”

Yet those lofty standards have been called into question by people who have worked there, with current and former staff particularly concerned about the use of the company’s internal “BizOps” system.

Last month, The Telegraph revealed that Monzo monitors how long employees are glued to their screens via “BizOps” and rebukes staff if they fall below target times.

It is understood that it does so by monitoring keystroke patterns which when triggered deem an individual to be “active” on their computer. The system does not allow managers to see what type of activity is being carried out, rather it shows how often a person is using their device.

More than 1,000 operations staff are required to be working on their devices 85pc of the day and this “activity” metric is frequently discussed with line managers.

One former employee says: “Two weeks before I was due to leave after handing in my notice, I had my manager text me saying that I was going to be pulled into a disciplinary meeting.

“This was because one week I was shown as being inactive for a collective three hours over the 60 hours I had worked and they wanted a full explanation as to why I wasn’t showing as active, as they were considering this to be work avoidance.”

Another current staff member says they are forced to “go and click buttons” in order to register that they’re working. “It’s hugely counterproductive,” they add.

Yet not everyone appears to be fully aware of this pressure. The Telegraph has been told of an exchange on Monzo’s “media mentions” Slack channel in recent weeks, in which members of senior management denied having the capability to track staff through the “BizOps” system. This was publicly rebutted by several software engineers involved in running the system.

One current employee says: “It became very clear that senior management didn’t understand how ‘BizOps’ worked… It was quite embarrassing and was quickly taken off Slack.”

An ex-manager in the company’s fraud team explains: “We had to review the data on a daily basis. If they frequently fell below target over a two-week period you’d pull them up on it. After that, if they continued to fail to meet targets, they would be put on a performance improvement programme.”

Not everyone thinks the tracking is unwarranted. A former software engineer at the company says: “With a lot of entry roles, it’s the younger generation [who fill them] and they do like to sit there and twiddle their thumbs.”

Yet insiders say the shift in culture, whether warranted or not, has been palpable.

Several former and current employees pin the change on the departure of Blomfield in early 2021, who said the pandemic and lockdowns exacerbated pressures on his mental health.

One insider says: “A lot of these changes started around about the time Tom left. His leaving seemed to have been quite a big catalyst.”

Another adds: “The culture changed massively. Pressure from not being profit-making really flowed down.”

An insider says: “It just feels like everyone who started Monzo is no longer there… and it seems like the company has strayed from its values.”

TS Anil - Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

As well as Blomfield’s departure, it is understood that Jonas Templestein, Monzo’s co-founder and technology chief, is now taking an extended break from the business owing to caregiver leave. An interim replacement has been brought in.

Before leaving, Blomfield took an extended leave of absence with prominent fintech executive Eileen Burbidge stepping in as interim chief before former Standard Chartered and Visa executive TS Anil took the reins full-time.

Since Anil took over, the company’s financial performance has slowly improved. In 2021, it narrowed losses to £119m from £130m a year earlier. Anil has publicly predicted Monzo will be profitable in 2023 on the back of rising revenues.

The race to profitability comes as fintechs face growing pressure to stand on their own two feet after years of funding themselves through growth-focused investment rounds.

As interest rates rise and the economic outlook darkens, money has become harder to come back, forcing many tech and startup companies to instigate drastic cost-cutting measures to reach short-term profitability.

Monzo is no different. “Munch on Monzo”, a £50 a week meal expense given to remote workers, was ditched several years ago, while the company has started to outsource some customer support services abroad.

Anil has said he plans to list the business on the stock market but has yet to give a specific timeline. Such a listing would give the company easier access to capital.

In a sign of the company ditching its more eccentric tendencies, Monzo has dropped the term “Squad Captain” in recent weeks in favour of “Team Manager”.

While many are critical of the company’s shifting culture, some speak positively of Monzo as an employer.

One ex-staffer says: “I can't say much bad about them. They’re a good employer and are brilliant with disabled employees.”

Another praises the company’s embrace of home working, even before the pandemic hit: “They run a fantastic operation with staff working from home. I was never once in the office and it was seamless. Though they do use that as the reason to watch us like hawks.”

Others are less complimentary. In an email, seen by The Telegraph, one former employee who was on probation at the time was told to attend a review meeting with their “squad captain”. They were warned that Monzo could terminate their contract after the meeting owing to concerns about their activity performance.

That person, who also claims they were told to ask their manager if they could use the lavatory when working remotely, now says: “I was constantly anxious and worried I was going to lose my job every single day. I spoke to my manager who looked at my stats daily and I would tell her I can’t work under these insane conditions for such a low paid job.

“In the end I left without another job to go to because they just completely killed my spirit. I'd rather have no money than work for them ever again.”

Another ex-employee who recently departed concludes: “They watch everything we do. It’s very regimented and Big Brother-esque, Orwellian even.”

A spokesman for Monzo said: “The negative framing here, supported by a handful of dated experiences, paints an inaccurate and misleading picture of an internal culture at Monzo that is worlds away from who we are and our values.

“At Monzo, culture is co-created by colleagues which is why we’re LinkedIn’s top Start-Up to work for, maintain consistently high employee satisfaction scores and lead the industry with people-focused policies around pregnancy loss and sabbatical leave. These are just some of the reasons why we continue to attract top talent across our business.”