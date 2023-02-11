Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

The fintech company’s internal “BizOps” system checks customer service staff every five minutes to see if they are using their computers, according to six sources.

Hundreds of staff are required to be working on their devices 85pc of the day and this “activity” metric is discussed at weekly one-to-one meetings with line managers.

If employees repeatedly fail to hit this target they risk being sent on a performance improvement programme, the sources said. The policy covers both remote staff and those working in the bank’s offices.

The screen time targets come as the challenger bank, which has around seven million customers, pushes to improve performance and turn a profit.

Monzo lost £119m last year, though that was an improvement from the £130m it lost a year earlier.  It recently said it expects to break even for the first time in 2023.

In July 2021, the City watchdog launched an investigation into the bank for potentially breaching financial crime controls and anti-money laundering rules. It is understood that the investigation is ongoing.

Monzo advertises an “open and inclusive” culture, including policies such as bans on words including “blacklist”, “guys” and “elephant in the room”.

It was among the first lenders to introduce a tool allowing customers to block any payments to betting companies in a bid to prevent problem gambling.

Banks have been criticised in the past for adopting “Big Brother” employment practices. In 2020, Barclays was forced to scrap an employee monitoring system following a backlash.

A Monzo spokesman said: “We’re always evolving our ways of working and upgraded our systems in customer operations last year to continue improving how we support customers and our team and do not monitor keystrokes and patterns.

“As is normal practice for any customer support operations, such as call centres, we use our systems to assess the availability to work – not the activity – of our customer support team, asking that they’re available for 85pc of their shift to help our customers.”

Monzo founder Tom Bloomfield stepped down in 2021, saying the pandemic and lockdowns exacerbated pressures on his mental health.

