Mood in Warren campaign reportedly 'bleak' after Super Tuesday

Will Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) remain in the 2020 race after Super Tuesday?

That's the question pundits were asking after the senator's disappointing night, as she not only failed to notch a single Democratic primary win but also came in third place in her home state of Massachusets. Now, Politico reports the mood in her campaign is "bleak" as officials "wonder whether a path forward exists."

Prior to polls closing on Super Tuesday, Warren had announced several new campaign stops, and as results were coming in, she sent out a new fundraising pitch. "There are six more primaries just one week away, and we need your help to keep up the momentum," the campaign said.

Last week, Warren said during a town hall event that "a lot of people made $5 contributions to my campaign to keep me in it, and as long as they want me to stay in this race, I'm staying in this race."

But Politico notes that Warren's Super Tuesday finish was "far below their own publicly-released projections," as the campaign thought she could come in the top two in eight states, but she didn't end up above third place in a single one. Some allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday began publicly urging her to bow out of the race.

"Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted on Tuesday. President Trump, meanwhile, asserted in a tweet Wednesday morning that Warren's decision to stay in the race is "so selfish," wondering if Sanders will "ever speak to her again."

