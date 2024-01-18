Moody HS Trojanettes turn back the clock
Moody HS Trojanettes turn back the clock
The EHT Collaboration has released the most detailed image yet of the M87 black hole, created with the aid of an additional telescope.
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
A week spent with a Porsche 911 GTS in Munich revealed a city seemingly gridlocked by climate action disfunction.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
The 48-inch snow plow blade boasts adjustable features, including a 5-position angle adjustment, allowing users to tackle snow removal with optimal control and efficiency.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Tristan Torbett was perfectly healthy, or so he thought, until he awoke from an in-flight slumber somewhere above the Pacific Ocean and couldn’t move his right limbs.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based front-end development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Burt's Bees fave too: 'Smooth, long-lasting and beautifu!'
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Grab this high-performance pair for less than the cost of dinner.
Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.
Grab the beloved NuFace Wrinkle Smoothing Device at Nordstrom, which "really works," says the Emmy nominee.
NASA says it's finally removed two fasteners that were keeping it from getting to the asteroid Bennu sample. The sample is housed in a Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which itself is being protected in a glovebox.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
John Deere's autonomous tractor technology will be a game-charger for farmers, and it's already in beta testing.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.