Moody Police: Suspected shooter in custody

Jul. 7—A suspect accused in the shooting death of a Moody man has turned himself in to authorities.

Stanley Burrell, 36, is awaiting extradition.

According to a release from MPD, around 1 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a call of someone being shot in the parking lot of 6100 building at the Barrington Parc apartments. Officers found Kenderris Abernathy, 30, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Based on information collected at the scene and from witnesses of the shooting, Moody detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Burrell.