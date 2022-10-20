Moody’s upgrades UConn’s special obligation revenue bonds, affirms rating, says outlook ‘stable’

Moody’s Investors Service said it has assigned a Aa3 rating to University of Connecticut’s proposed $50 million of Special Obligation Student Fee Revenue Bonds, upgraded the university’s outstanding student fee revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1, and affirmed its Aa3 issuer rating.

“The outlook remains stable,” Moody’s said in an online post. “The university had total outstanding debt of about $1.9 billion in fiscal 2021.”

The university said in a statement that while “the bond rating increase does not generate an immediate increase in revenue or reduction to interest expense on existing debt, the vote of confidence in UConn bonds as a stable, attractive investment can help increase demand and reduce borrowing costs over time.”

“The Moody’s rating upgrade highlights the University’s strong academic and research profile, record student demand, and commitment to our financial bottom line,” Lloyd Blanchard, UConn interim vice president for Finance and CFO said, also in the statement. “We are proud to earn this rating upgrade, which we expect will reduce our long-term borrowing costs and allow us to invest additional resources on our students.”

Moody’s said in the post that the upgrade of UConn’s special obligation student fee revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1 is “largely driven by the material strengthening in pledged revenue coverage of debt service.”

Further, the rating agency found “favorable student demand will contribute to the maintenance of coverage levels at around 6x,” and also is “supported by the demonstrated evidence during the pandemic of active management of university finances to ensure the maintenance of strong capacity to cover obligations during periods of significant operational disruption.”

Moody’s also noted that “while the pledged revenues under the indenture constitute a moderate share of the university’s total revenue base, the board has the capacity to broaden the pledge. The university also maintains an internally restricted pool of funds, which when combined with repair and replacement funds, could alone cover annual debt service on special obligation bonds by about 2x.”

Moody’s said the stable outlook reflects its “expectations of continued favorable student demand, strong state financial support, and a return to balanced operations. It also reflects Moody’s expectations of continued active management of pledged revenue to provide robust coverage of special obligation bond debt service at around 6x.”

“Moody’s decision to upgrade UConn’s Student Fee Revenue Bonds is great news for Connecticut. It reflects Moody’s assessment of UConn’s importance to the State of Connecticut as both a research institution and an economic hub,” Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden said, in the university statement.

These are factors Moody’s said could lead to a ratings upgrade:

Strengthening of state’s credit profile, along with an ongoing commitment to providing strong financial support to the university for operations and general obligation debt service

Substantial growth in financial reserves providing for materially stronger coverage of both adjusted debt and expenses

These are factors Moody’s said could lead to a ratings downgrade: