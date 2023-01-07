Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) insiders sold US$8.1m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.0%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$8.1m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Moody's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman, Raymond McDaniel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$302 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$290. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Moody's insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Moody's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Moody's shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Moody's

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Moody's insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$110m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Moody's Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Moody's. For example, Moody's has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

