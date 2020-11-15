Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.56 Dividend

It looks like Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

Moody's's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.24 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Moody's has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $275.41. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Moody's's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Moody's has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Moody's paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Moody's's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Moody's has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Moody's? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Moody's more closely.

In light of that, while Moody's has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Moody's you should know about.

