Moody's downgrades Silvergate's rating after going concern warning

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Global ratings agency Moody's downgraded Silvergate Capital Corp's deposit rating to 'Caa1' from 'Ba3' on Friday, after the crypto-focused bank raised going concern doubts earlier this week.

On Wednesday, La Jolla, California-based Silvergate delayed its annual report and said it had sold additional securities to repay debts and was evaluating the impact of these events on "its ability to continue as a going concern."

Cryptocurrency heavyweights including Coinbase Global Inc and Galaxy Digital have subsequently dropped Silvergate as their banking partner.

Silvergate reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy, and the firm's troubles highlight the fragility of confidence in digital assets.

Moody's said the Silvergate rating change reflects its "expectation that the company will continue to experience further declines in deposits, forcing it to continue selling securities, potentially at further losses."

The bank's ratings were also placed on review for downgrade, Moody's said.

Silvergate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Larry Summers Urges Fed’s Powell to Open Door to 50 Basis Points in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Federal Reserve policymakers should highlight that a re-acceleration in interest-rate hikes is possible this month in the wake of a slew of robust economic data.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoo

  • Why Meta's dropping prices for its VR headsets

    Meta's VR headsets are getting a major, but perhaps unavoidable, price cut. Here's why.

  • Bernie Sanders' Light in the Darkness

    The Senator's new book seems to signal a shift, not just in Sanders but in the ardent following he’s built over the last eight years

  • Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania warrants: Experts break down key evidence

    Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI raided Bryan Kohberger's parents' house in the Poconos and seized a trove of evidence, including his car, his phone and his DNA.

  • Jim Cramer Claims He Knew One Stock Was 'Worthless' Before Wednesday's Collapse

    One company developing a vaccine for covid issued a statement of uncertainty that spooked investors.

  • The Impact of Social Isolation on Mental Health

    This can involve physical isolation but also refer to feeling emotionally disconnected from social interaction. While levels of social contact can vary over time, extended periods of social isolation can harm mental and physical well-being. People are social creatures, and lacking support and contact with others can contribute to loneliness, cognitive decline, anxiety, and depression.

  • Volkswagen Stock Is Practically Free, and Rivian Is Cheap. Valuations Can Make No Sense.

    The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.

  • First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years

    Archaeologists have found the earliest direct evidence for horseback riding – an innovation that would transform history – in 5,000 year old human skeletons in central Europe. “When you get on a horse and ride it fast, it’s a thrill – I’m sure ancient humans felt the same way,” said David Anthony, a co-author of the study and Hartwick College archaeologist. Researchers analyzed more than 200 Bronze Age skeletal remains in museum collections in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic to look for signs of what co-author and University of Helsinki anthropologist Martin Trautmann calls “horse rider syndrome” – six tell-tale markers that indicate a person was likely riding an animal, including characteristic wear marks on the hip sockets, thigh bone and pelvis.

  • How Often Should You Shop at Costco?

    When I first started shopping at Costco, it was before kids came into the mix. If you're paying for a Costco membership, you may be wondering how often you should be visiting your local Costco. What can a weekly Costco run do for you?

  • Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is 'once in a generation'

    Portland, Oregon received nearly a foot of snow in a single day in what proved to be its second-snowiest day in history. Mountainous areas of California experienced nearly unprecedented snowfall accumulations - more than 40 feet since the start of the season. “This rain and snow bucked the trend and it’s highly unexpected,” said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist.

  • Boeing CEO loses $7M bonus, keeps $22.5 million compensation

    Boeing rewarded CEO David Calhoun with compensation valued at $22.5 million for 2022 but won’t pay him a $7 million bonus because the company will fail to get its new 777X jetliner in service by the end of this year. Boeing announced last spring that the large, twin-aisle plane would not be delivered to airlines until 2025, five years after the original target. Most of Calhoun’s 2022 compensation was in the form of estimated value of stock and option awards.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. slumped in early trading Friday after abruptly terminating the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the firm in June. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone

  • 20 Items Costco Superfans Say To Stop Buying Due To Inflation

    Whether you're stocking up for the next big holiday bash or simply trying to feed your family, you might want to reassess your Costco shopping list. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food...

  • Harshest Chicago Mayor Race in Years Is Being Fueled by Citadel Donors and Unions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago’s mayoral runoff could be swayed by executives at Citadel and Madison Dearborn Partners as well as the country’s largest teachers unions. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Here's how to use your tax refund to buy I bonds

    Inflation-protected Treasury I bonds are one of the safest investments around.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.