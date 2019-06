ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Moody's cut Turkey's sovereign credit rating deeper into "junk" territory on Friday, saying the risk of a balance of payments crisis continued to rise, and with it the risk of a government default.

Moody's downgraded the rating to B1 from Ba3 and maintained a negative outlook. It cut the rating to Ba3 from Ba2 in August last year. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)