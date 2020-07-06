Moody's says Commerzbank resignations are 'credit negative'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Monday warned that sudden resignations by Commerzbank's <CBKG.DE> top leadership were "credit negative", but the German lender's shares soared.

Commerzbank's chairman and chief executive unexpectedly stepped down on Friday, bowing to demands from top shareholder Cerberus that the German lender change its strategy to stop a downward spiral in its financial performance.

The bank in the coming days will begin to map a way forward, with a supervisory board meeting on Wednesday expected to focus on personnel issues.

Moody's said the management shake-up "raises questions about the bank's strategic plan and increases uncertainties about the bank's future financial profile".

Commerzbank's new leaders will likely update the lender's business targets that would mean "even more severe adjustments to its business model and franchise," Moody's said.

The bank's shares, which sank to a record low in March, were up 6.5% in late morning trade in Frankfurt.

Analysts at CMC Markets wrote in a note to clients that the share price rise reflected "some confidence that any new CEO, whoever that maybe, won't do a worse job than the previous one".





