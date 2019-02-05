Is Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), with a market cap of US$3.2b, are often out of the spotlight. Despite this, the two other categories have lagged behind the risk-adjusted returns of commonly ignored mid-cap stocks. MOG.A’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into MOG.A here.

Does MOG.A produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, MOG.A has reduced its debt from US$962m to US$818m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, MOG.A’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$112m for investing into the business. Additionally, MOG.A has generated cash from operations of US$122m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 15%, meaning that MOG.A’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MOG.A’s case, it is able to generate 0.15x cash from its debt capital.

Does MOG.A’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of US$677m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$1.5b, leading to a 2.2x current account ratio. Usually, for Aerospace & Defense companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can MOG.A service its debt comfortably?

MOG.A is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 64%. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether MOG.A is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In MOG.A’s, case, the ratio of 7.16x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as MOG.A’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although MOG.A’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure MOG.A has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Moog to get a more holistic view of the mid-cap by looking at:

