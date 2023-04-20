Moon, Allegheny police investigate incident near Sewickley Bridge

Moon Township and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating an incident that took them to University Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Channel 11 saw officers going into a wooded area near the Sewickley Bridge around midnight.

Fire crews were also at the scene.

We’ve reached out to Allegheny police for more information and will have any updates through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman charged after Waste Management driver hit by car in Mount Lebanon New Jersey man jailed for alleged assault at Monroeville hotel over extramarital affair, police say Man in critical condition after shooting in East Hills VIDEO: New chemotherapy helps man survive rare heart disease DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



