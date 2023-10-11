Moon Area School District presents several potential projects, potential closure of schools

MOON TWP. ― As the school district anticipates continued growth in the number of local students, officials in Moon Township have proposed several major projects and potential changes to their elementary school structure.

During a three-hour town hall presentation for parents and residents of the Moon Area School District on Sept. 27, Superintendent Barry Balaski shared the results of a strategic plan created with several local advisory agencies. In this presentation, four large renovation projects were proposed for areas around the high school and middle school campus along University Boulevard.

Moon proposes $30M stadium project

In the first project presented, Balaski suggested a $30 million renovation to the Moon High School Stadium. In the presentation, the superintendent said the structure is not up to code and is in "disrepair." When describing the issues with the building, Balanski said that "when it rains outside, it rains inside" parts of the stadium.

When asked if the stadium was safe to use in its current state, Balanski did not offer a comment to The Times. The superintendent also did not respond to requests regarding the last time the stadium received any renovations. In his response, Balanski said there was "misinformation," which he did not identify upon request, and directed reporters to the recording of the town hall.

When broken down by cost, the strategic plan allocated $15.4 million for replacing the stadium's bleachers, entrance, areas around the concessions stand, home side building and visitors boxes. The second largest portion of the funding was budgeted for a $9.45 million fieldhouse renovation, which includes expanded use of the locker rooms, a new elevator, two sets of enclosed stairs to the field and improvements to the building's roof.

Tickets, concessions and the stadium's toilets would be renovated for $2.45 million, an eight-lane track would be installed for $2.25 million and $560,000 was budgeted to install an endzone retaining wall with a railing inside the stadium. After the initial $30 million, a plan to add more parking and move the existing tennis courts to a new area was also proposed for an additional $3 million budget.

According to Balanski, the cost of certain elements of this project and others proposed during the town hall would be offset by community partnerships and grant funding. Decisions for the stadium renovation would also need to be accelerated for architects to place bids on construction.

Other stadium renovations in the region have not been as expensive as Moon Township's proposed plan, with one recent example including Aliquippa's recent $5 million renovation of "The Pit." Various areas of the stadium had been condemned before renovations, but the first phase of the project was completed within the budget and a major donation from the Kraft Heinz Co. is expected to drive the progress on Phase 2 of the newly designated Heinz Field.

Administrative offices upgrade, new building also considered

The second project presented was a $23 million replacement for the existing administration offices, which are currently located inside the high school building. As the space for students has become limited, this would free up expansion for classrooms and other facilities in these buildings. The budget also allows for a new "recreation building" to be constructed for the community, but Balanski did not respond to the Times' questions about how this community center would operate.

During an Oct. 9 school board meeting, Balanski said that the designation as a "community center" would assist in grant applications for the "indoor recreation facility." During the meeting, it was unclear what public access to a facility on campus may look like for Moon Township residents.

Continuing the need for student space, the plan also calls for a third project that would create several new classrooms in the high school and middle school while expanding the existing cafeterias in both buildings. According to the budget, the district would use $11.7 million to expand the Moon Area High School's facilities and $5.34 million to expand the available spaces within the Moon Area Middle School.

The final project proposed was a new $5 million maintenance building for the campus, which could be designed in several ways to fit the potential architect's designs.

Overall, the full scope of projects would cost the district $78.71 million to complete. The district said while the price tag is high, it would contribute to its sustainability and allow officials to restructure its debt. Grants and community partnerships would also be caught to offset some high-cost items, but none of these potential partners have been publicly identified as of the Oct. 9 school board meeting.

Moon district proposes altering elementary school system, potentially closing Hyde building

In the same presentation for Moon parents, Balanski outlined potential plans to restructure the elementary school system in the district to accommodate student growth across the region.

During the town hall, four potential models were given for moving forward with this process and showcased the costs associated with each. The first model proposed keeping all the schools open but requires paying $9.75 million in renovations at Hyde Elementary School and $61,750 for minor alterations at Allard Elementary School to add an additional STEAM classroom.

Balaski said Hyde Elementary School, which serves a large population of the Mooncrest neighborhood and Spanish-speaking families, needs a new elevator, HVAC system, electrical system replacement, new ceilings and a list of other building repairs throughout the building. While he says a benefit of repairing the school would be keeping the community atmosphere and the "emotional value," Balanski advocated closing the school because it "limits staff availability for other students" and would not build on the building's total value.

Unlike other elementary schools in the district, which all have active renovation projects underway and have records of being renovated as far back as 1998, it is unclear when the last renovations occurred at Hyde. During the Oct. 9 school board meeting, Balanski elaborated that the township and school district do not have these records on hand and no alternative sources to find this information have been identified.

Despite several major projects being completed within the school over the past decade, such as installing new windows and other energy-saving measures, the team of engineers hired by the district described the building's condition as "fair or poor." While renovation data was unavailable, the building was constructed by the same architect at the same time as other community elementary schools in the district.

Three alternatives are given for the elementary school system, which all call for closing Hyde Elementary School and redistributing students to other schools. Two of the scenarios presented, while much cheaper for the district, would require students currently at Hyde Elementary to be redistributed to other classes around the district. Busing would be able to accommodate these changes, as according to Balanski, Moon Township is not experiencing busing issues seen at other districts in the region.

Parents have been critical of this model, as it could lead to families who do not speak English getting less language and administrative support than they currently have at Hyde. Parents from the Mooncrest neighborhood also shared concerns about getting their kids to school for pick-up, as the community has many families who do not own a personal car. The roads to Hyde, a little over a mile from Mooncrest, typically go through suburban areas and do not require walking on busy roadways like other elementary schools.

The final option presented to parents was completely dissolving the elementary school system to create a new $130 million building for students. This model, which does not include land costs, would be the most disruptive option for all families but would pool many of the resources for students at one central location.

The presentation from Balaski notes that the decisions on elementary school projects should be made in the spring, which could potentially be under a completely new school board due to upcoming elections. Local parents have shared their concerns that this timeline may lead to an uninformed vote from newer members unfamiliar with Hyde Elementary School's history and importance to their community.

If voted on before the spring semester, the new board could also vote to overturn any decisions made by previous school board members regarding the schools. While many sitting board members supported keeping Hyde Elementary open during their Oct. 9 meeting, those appointed to the board in the next election this fall may choose differently.

