Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
·7 min read

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

QEQERTARSUATSIAAT FJORD, Greenland (Reuters) - Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems.

"This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago.

More recently, it has excited mining companies and investors hoping to sell it as a relatively sustainable source of aluminium as well as an ingredient to make fibreglass.

The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.

The mineral-rich island has become a hot prospect for miners seeking anything from copper and titanium to platinum and rare earth minerals, which are needed for electric vehicle motors.

That could appear an easy solution to Greenland's challenge of how to grow its tiny economy so it can realise its long-term goal of independence from Denmark, but the government campaigned on an environmental platform and needs to honour that.

"Not all money is worth earning," Greenland's mineral resources minister Naaja Nathanielsen told Reuters in an interview in the capital Nuuk. "We have a greener profile, and we've been willing to make some decisions on it pretty quickly."

Already the government has banned future oil and gas https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/greenland-puts-an-end-unsuccessful-oil-adventure-2021-07-16 exploration and wants to reinstate a ban on uranium mining.

That would halt development of one of the world's biggest rare earth deposits https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/greenland-prepares-legislation-halt-large-rare-earth-mine-2021-09-17, named Kuannersuit in Greenlandic and Kvanefjeld in Danish because the deposit also contains uranium.

Kuannersuit, whose operator was in the final stages of securing a permit to mine, was a flashpoint issue in April's election https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/mining-magnets-arctic-island-finds-green-power-can-be-curse-2021-03-02 because locals fear the uranium it contains could harm the country's fragile environment.

"As far as we are concerned, uranium is a political issue which is being driven by exaggerated and misleading claims," licence holder Greenland Minerals CEO John Mair told Reuters.

The mine could bring in royalties of around 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($233 million) each year, the government has said.

By contrast, revenue from two small mines operating in the country is negligible, and Nathanielsen says the government's budget plans do not assume any mining revenue.

THE DANISH MONEY TRAP

Some see little point in mineral exploitation until Greenland has achieved independence.

A Danish colony until 1953, the semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark has the right to declare independence through a simple vote, but that is likely to be a distant prospect.

Greenland has commissioned work to draft a constitution for a future independent Greenland.

Meanwhile, Greenland's 57,000 people rely on fishing and grants from Denmark.

The grants would be reduced in proportion to future earnings from mining, prompting some to say the minerals should be left in the ground for now.

"Under the current agreement, large-scale mineral extraction makes no sense," Pele Broberg, minister for business and trade, told Reuters. "Why should we do that while we're subject to another country?"

Others are concerned the government is deterring investment in large-scale mining of more conventional minerals, which they say is the way to diversify the economy and make it capable of standing alone.

Jess Berthelsen, head of Greenland's labour union SIK, had hoped the planned mine at Kuannersuit and other large-scale projects would create jobs and said the Danish grants held Greenland back.

"Sometimes I wish Denmark would stop sending money, because then people in this country would start waking up. It's lulling us to sleep," he said.

Business lobbyists meanwhile worry about government's plan to reinstate a uranium ban - only eight years after it was lifted.

"The companies are used to being under pressure from authorities, but they are not used to this kind of instability," Christian Keldsen, head of Greenland Business Association, said.

LOCAL SUPPORT

Those living nearest to the standout mineral in the government plans for sustainable mining tend to support the pursuit of new income.

"We have to find other ways to make money. We can't just live off fishing," said Johannes Hansen, a local fireman and carpenter living in Qeqertarsuatsiaat. The town of around 160 people is about 50 minutes by boat from the planned anorthosite mine.

Greenland Anorthosite Mining, which is developing the mine, has a plan to ship 120 tonnes of crushed anorthosite to potential customers in the fibreglass industry where it says it has value as a more environmental alternative to kaolin.

The company, which hopes to have an exploration permit by the end of 2022, says anorthosite melts at a lower temperature than kaolin, has a lower heavy metal content and produces less waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

The bigger aim is for anorthosite to be used as an alternative to bauxite to produce aluminium, one of the minerals seen as central to reducing emissions because it can be used to make vehicles lighter and is fully recyclable.

Greenland Anorthosite Mining says aluminium can be produced more easily than when bauxite ore, the primary source of aluminium, is used, and again produces less waste compared with existing processes.

Anorthosite also fits in with European Union ambitions to diversify mineral sources. It is found in Canada and Norway, as well as Greenland, while bauxite is concentrated in a belt around the Equator.

Asuncion Aranda, who is heading an EU-funded research project into anorthosite, said the technology had been seen to work although research is needed to cut costs and minimise the environmental impact.

"We don't know yet if our process will be competitive from the start compared with the established production method," she said.

"If all goes well and the aluminium industry is in, then we could see the first commercial production in eight to ten years."

UNEARTHLY AMBITIONS

While the EU is focused on earthly uses and curbing emissions, NASA has ambitions to find new environments for human activity.

It has been using crushed anorthosite powder from a smaller Greenland mine already in production, operated by Canadian-based Hudson Resources, to test equipment as part of a space race that would involve mining on the moon and even establishing communities there.

"The deposits in Greenland and elsewhere are not exactly like the moon, but they're pretty darn close," said John Gruener, a space scientist at NASA's Johnson Space Centre.

"If we're really going to live off the land at the south pole of the moon, which everybody is interested in now, we will have to learn how to deal with anorthosite, the dominant rock that's there," he said. "Having another supply of anorthosite from Greenland is great."

Climate campaigners are not so sure.

Greenpeace has campaigned against deep sea mineral extraction, saying it risks disturbing ecosystems we have not even begun to understand and puts forward similar arguments against mining in space.

"We need to be finding sustainable solutions, not looking for more sources in new frontiers. There is so much we just don't know about these environments," said Kevin Brigden, senior scientist at Greenpeace Research Laboratory.

Asked about the concerns, Greenland's resource ministry said in an emailed statement it did not expect minerals extracted in Greenland to be used only for green technology.

"But we work actively to optimise the green profile and utilise our resources in the service of the good cause," it said.

($1 = 6.4332 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Business aviation industry commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

    The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and other industry groups on Tuesday committed to “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, as the sector's flagship private jet show kicked off in Las Vegas. Business aviation has joined airlines and airports in strengthening its plans to tackle climate change. Aviation accounts for roughly 3% of global CO2 emissions, and a surge in private travel is putting the business aviation industry under greater pressure to cut emissions.

  • Britain's binge on cheap food is over, biggest chicken producer says

    Britain's 20-year binge on cheap food is coming to an end as food price inflation could hit double digits due to a wave of soaring costs throughout the supply chain, Britain’s biggest chicken producer said. "Food is too cheap," Ranjit Boparan, who is known as the "Chicken King" and owns the 2 Sisters Group, was quoted as saying by The Times newspaper.

  • After Wild West start, scooter providers chase scale to survive

    The era of breakneck growth for electric scooter firms is giving way to more selective expansion focused on profits as they face tougher regulations, more demanding customers and wary insurers. Hurt badly by global coronavirus lockdowns last year, companies offering by-the-minute rental of e-scooters say ridership is soaring to pre-COVID 19 levels among urban consumers eager to avoid public transport or taxis. But that doesn't mean the app-based industry is returning to the free-wheeling, pre-pandemic world where "micromobility" firms were loosely regulated and raked in money from investors.

  • Bitcoin: There 'still seems to be plenty of momentum:' technical analyst

    After hitting a low of around $31,000 in mid-July, bitcoin has healthily recovered, currently trading at around $55,000. Amid talks of regulation over cryptocurrency markets, however, OANDA Market Analyst Craig Erlam believes that bitcoin’s momentum will continue.

  • Coinbase risks losing relevance despite cryptocurrency boom: analyst

    Here's why this Wall Street analyst just came out bearish on Coinbase.

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Feral hogs spotted in Canada national park for first time

    Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec

  • Boise angler spent months chasing native trout in the West. Here’s what he learned

    “My whole life has been changed.”

  • Security Camera Captures Clumsy Bear Trying to Steal a Hefty Pumpkin Off a Porch in Canada

    Ashley Larose of Ontario, Canada, had her porch visited by a hungry and clumsy bear with an appetite for pumpkins — and the homeowner caught the whole amusing incident on video

  • The best wildlife photos of the year show a curious grizzly, dueling reindeer, and fish swimming through a cloud of sperm

    Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.

  • U.S. Coal Use Is Rebounding Under Biden Like It Never Did With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattl

  • A fish story that goes back millions of years: Kansas fisherman lands huge alligator gar

    A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.

  • Can’t imagine rising seas destroying the Santa Monica Pier or St. Petersburg’s Hermitage? This photo and video gallery will take you there

    A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • Monster California wildfire threatens homes and jumps major highway

    About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your

  • The Difference Between Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Seafood

    Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.

  • Gas stoves and water heaters face a climate change reckoning

    President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to help Americans ditch gas appliances and heaters in favor of electric ones.

  • Florida city has too many stray cats, officials say. Here’s how they plan to fix the problem

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...

  • Vineyard Wind orders world's most powerful turbines

    Massachusetts-based wind power developer Vineyard Wind has placed an order for 62 General Electric Haliade-X turbines, moving the company a step closer to bringing online the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind installation.

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.