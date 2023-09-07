Moon gas station to offer reduced gas prices for political event

MOON TWP. ― A political advocacy group has announced it will offer "pre-inflation gas prices" to motorists at a local gas station Friday.

Members of the Virginia-based Americans for Prosperity announced the event is a way to bring their "Prosperity is Possible" campaign to the region, offering gasoline at a discounted rate of $2.38 per gallon. The distribution will take place at Happy's Mini Mart on Brodhead Road, which is located next to the roadway's busy intersection with Flaugherty Run Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gasoline discounts will be given on a "first-come, first-served basis" during the event and will be limited to regular unleaded gas only. Visitors will not be able to fill RVs or gas cans during this period.

According to officials from Americans for Prosperity, the event will feature gas prices that were recorded in January 2021 that were "pre-inflation." Gas prices during that time were still recovering from a dramatic drop recorded in the spring of 2020, which occurred during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of social distancing protocols around the country.

Gas prices are currently averaging around $3.80 to $3.83 per gallon in Beaver and Allegheny counties, which is similar to the rates recorded in 2022. AAA reports that gasoline prices may be impacted by Hurricane Idalia in the coming weeks, but these increases are "usually fixed in a few weeks."

