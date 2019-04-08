Harry J. Kazianis, Daniel R. DePetris

Security, Asia

South Korea’s president needs to facilitate a continuation of talks between Trump and Kim. Moon must also be ready to offer the outlines of a compromise agreement where both sides get some of what they want. Here is how he can do it.

The Moon Miracle 2.0: How Moon Jae-in Can Forge A Lasting Peace on the Korean Peninsula

If both of us have learned anything in studying North Korea over the last decade or so it is this: Have a thick skin, a short memory and prepare to get your heart broken—a lot.

What we like to think of as the golden rule when it comes to all things “hermit kingdom” can save you a lot of heartache, emotional stress and lost hours of sleep. Yesterday’s so-called “bad news,” “failure” or quasi-threats can turn into a breakthrough right before your very eyes. All you must do is blink.

The reasons for this are obvious: America and North Korea have no real relationship to build on besides seven decades of tension combined with no sense of mutual trust that can anchor them when things have even the slightest hint of going sour. When either side feels wronged, threatened or downright disrespected, both camps run to their corners, expect the worst, and default back to hardline positions, making the entire world reread the headlines of 2017 and wonder if we are headed back to the dark days of fire and fury.

