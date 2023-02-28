Should the moon have its own time zone?

Denise Chow
·3 min read

Pacific Time, Eastern Time, Greenwich Mean Time — and one day, perhaps, Moon Time?

With dozens of lunar missions planned for the years ahead — including ones to build bases and other habitats on the moon — it may be time for some synchronicity, according to the European Space Agency.

Time in space is usually calculated based on the time on Earth, but as different nations plan to operate on and around the moon, it may require a universal method for lunar timekeeping.

A standard, agreed-upon time zone for the moon will not only ease collaboration between space agencies around the world, but could ensure more precise guidance and navigation on the lunar surface.

There are, however, some significant hurdles, according to European space officials. For one, it’s not yet clear if a single space agency should be responsible for establishing and maintaining “moon time.” And if a new time zone is created, should it be tied to time on Earth, or function as its own thing entirely?

ESA's Argonaut for lunar landing. (European Space Agency)
ESA's Argonaut for lunar landing. (European Space Agency)

There are also debates about how to even figure out lunar timekeeping. Clocks on the moon gain roughly 56 microseconds per day (one microsecond is equal to one-millionth of a second), making them tick ever so slightly faster than clocks on Earth.

These tiny shifts also vary depending on location, which means clocks on the moon don’t necessarily run at the same rates as clocks in lunar orbit.

“Of course, the agreed time system will also have to be practical for astronauts,” said Bernhard Hufenbach, who works in ESA’s Directorate of Human and Robotic Exploration.

“This will be quite a challenge on a planetary surface where in the equatorial region each day is 29.5 days long, including freezing fortnight-long lunar nights, with the whole of Earth just a small blue circle in the dark sky,” he said in a statement. “But having established a working time system for the moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations.”

But beyond astronauts and ground controllers being able to tell time on the moon, the need for standard timekeeping in space is also essential for guidance and navigation.

Just as GPS systems on Earth require precise coordination and timing, so too will any infrastructure that is built and operated on the moon.

Typically, missions to the moon use deep space antennas to keep onboard systems synchronized with time on Earth, but European space officials say this method may not be sustainable as humans establish a more permanent presence on the moon.

Many of these discussions are already underway as part of NASA’s “LunaNet” initiative, a project to develop technologies, techniques and standards for lunar communications and navigation. These efforts are a key part of the agency’s Artemis program, which aims to build lunar bases and launch regular mission to the moon before venturing on to Mars.

In November, space officials gathered at the European Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands to discuss priorities moving forward.

“During this meeting ... we agreed on the importance and urgency of defining a common lunar reference time, which is internationally accepted and towards which all lunar systems and users may refer to,” Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer at ESA, said in a statement. “A joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving this.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish Bus Magnate Gets 8-Year Sentence in Georgia on Drug Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGalip Ozturk, the fugitive founder of Turkish intercity bus company Metro Holding, was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Georgian court on charges his lawyer called

  • Dave Ramsey Says These Are 6 Good Reasons to File Your Taxes Early

    Tax returns are due on April 18 this year, so even if you haven't yet gotten started on yours, there's still time to complete your return well ahead of that deadline. Last year, the IRS had a huge backlog of tax returns to process that left millions of taxpayers waiting for their refunds to hit their bank accounts. If you file your tax return early, you'll cross that task off your list -- and take a load off yourself mentally.

  • Pakistan's thin blue line against Islamist insurgents

    STORY: This police officer wielding an anti-aircraft gun at an outpost in Pakistan is not actually on the lookout for aircraft. He’s on alert for Islamist militant guerrillas, who have launched an unprecedented spate of bloody attacks against the force, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police, on the northwest border with Afghanistan. In late January, a Peshawar mosque bombing killed over 80 police personnel – the deadliest single attack on the force to date. Jamil Shah, an officer with the police station controlling the outpost, says militants have been attacking almost daily. “We had stopped their way to Peshawar, that is why they attack here more.” His outpost is one of dozens that make up a so-called thin line of defense against militants who hide out in the border region. It’s a hotbed for fighters of the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, an umbrella organization of hardline Sunni Islamist groups. Its stated aim is to impose Islamic religious law in Pakistan. Shah says the province's police force has fought Islamist militants for years, but have never been their sole focus as they are today. 119 police were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year. It’s an escalation from 21 dead in 2020, then 54 in 2021. So far this year, 102 have already been killed. A TTP spokesman told Reuters its main target is in fact Pakistan's military, saying: "The police have been told many times not to obstruct our way, and instead of paying heed to this, the police have started martyring our comrades... This is why we are targeting them." Officers say they’re up for the fight, but lament the lack of resources. Staffing is a key one. At an academy in the region, fresh police graduates are training up with a six-month, anti-militant operation crash course. With skills like rappeling from buildings and launching rocket-propelled grenades, they’ll help with the police shortage one day.But other problems remain. “For about 22 hours of the day we have power outages. We have issues at night and there's no electricity to charge our thermal goggles. It will be better when they provide solar panels here soon.” Meanwhile, the militants are using U.S.-made rifles, surveillance drones and thermal goggles, from stocks left by Western forces that exited Afghanistan in 2021. The province’s previous finance minister Taimur Jhagra said data showed 77% of the casualties in the country’s war on terror have been in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. “So, that tells you the level of exposure that we have and our role as frontline state... Do the police need more resources? They absolutely do. We have tried to make additional resources available to them at the worst particular time of financial constraint.” Pakistan has been in a financial tailspin for over a year, trying to slash spending and avoid default. The lack of resources is deeply personal for these police staffers, gathered at the site of the Peshawar mosque blast, to honor their lost comrades. The imam is himself a police employee who lost his brother in the attack.There’s little he can do, but pray for the success of the force.

  • Japan air force member sues government in sexual harassment

    A Japanese air force serviceperson filed a lawsuit against the government on Monday, saying it had failed to protect her from verbal sexual harassment from a male colleague and then systematically covered up the problem for more than a decade. The plaintiff, who was only identified as a current member of the Air Self Defense Force, faced verbal sexual abuse starting as soon as she was assigned to Naha air base on the southern island of Okinawa in 2010, her lawyers said. The plaintiff is seeking about 11.7 million yen ($85,800) in damages from the government for failing to protect her from the harassment and failing to create a better working environment, and for not countering the criticism she received for speaking out, causing her to suffer for more than 10 years, lawyer Daisuke Tabuchi told reporters.

  • TD Bank agrees to pay $1.2 billion settlement over alleged role in infamous $7.2 billion Texas Ponzi scheme

    TD Bank Group announced Monday that it had agreed to a $1.21 billion settlement relating to its alleged role in a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme involving disgraced Texas financier Allen Stanford.

  • Hawaii unveils monument honoring Filipino WWII veterans

    A memorial honoring Filipino and Filipino American veterans of World War II was unveiled in Hawaii during a ceremony on Friday. The monument consists of four life-sized bronze soldier statues representing members of the Philippine Constabulary, 1st Filipino Division, Filipino Scouts, Filipino Guerillas and the 1st and 2nd Filipino Regiments from Hawaii and the mainland. Among the ceremony attendees were veterans Arthur Caleda, 99; Oscar Bangui, 98; and Faustino Garcia, 101, who were joined by the families of deceased veterans.

  • Palestinian gunman kills Israeli as violence roils West Bank

    A Palestinian gunman on Monday shot and killed an Israeli motorist in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in a fresh wave of fighting that showed no signs of slowing. The killing occurred a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, triggering a rampage in which Israeli settlers torched dozens of cars and homes in a Palestinian town. The Israeli army said Monday's attackers opened fire at an Israeli car near the Palestinian city of Jericho, hitting the motorist.

  • SpaceX Shows Off New Starlink V2 'Mini' Satellites

    SpaceX is set to launch 21 miniaturized versions of its next generation Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit later today. The V2 Mini, as SpaceX calls it, is a compact version of the one the company is hoping to launch with its upcoming Starship rocket.

  • NASA Is Desperately Trying to Mine the Moon Before China Gets There

    NASA is desperately trying to mine the moon before China gets there. The new space race is on.

  • Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life

    A first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 craft from the asteroid Ryugu has revealed it is rich in organic molecules like amino acids that are the building blocks of life.

  • Lowther Castle: Archaeologists bid for signs of Norman conquest

    The project aims to reveal evidence of how the Normans conquered and colonised Cumbria.

  • Astronaut Tim Peake says Europe's space agency avoids hiring people who say they would live and die on Mars

    The European Space Agency wants people who are thoughtful and aware of risk mitigation, British astronaut Tim Peake told the FT.

  • Review: The hunt for Shackleton’s ’Ship Beneath the Ice'

    Miraculously, they spent five months surviving on the ice before rowing three lifeboats almost 350 miles to an uninhabited island, where most of them stayed behind as Shackleton and a few mates navigated one of the lifeboats an additional 800 miles across open sea to reach South Georgia island, where their ill-fated journey began almost a year and a half prior. Enter Bound, a maritime archaeologist who grew up on the Falkland Islands, fascinated by Shackleton’s exploits. At the tail end of a legendary career of his own locating and diving to some of the most iconic shipwrecks around the world, Bound signs on as the “director of exploration” of not one, but two attempts, to locate the Endurance.

  • The Pentagon Is Obsessed With Hypersonics, Especially Its New Rocket Engine

    The Department of Defense is hungry for all things hypersonic, including its new rocket engine. Here are the details.

  • We Need Moon Standard Time

    As the race back to the Moon heats up—with plans for long-term human habitation—reliable communication is a fundamental issue. With dozens of plans for experiments of various sizes and scopes needing to communicate with each other and Earth, the European Space Agency has opened a call for help in building the required suite of telecommunication services. Called “Moonlight,” the system will include a standardized Moon clock.

  • SpaceX set to launch four-man crew to ISS

    A SpaceX rocket is set to launch a four-man crew to the International Space Station early Monday. Mark Strassmann has more.

  • The Morning After: Scientists confirm a fifth layer inside the Earth's core

    The top news stories today: Scientists confirm a new fifth layer inside the Earth's core, Russia's replacement Soyuz spacecraft arrives at ISS to bring back crew, Watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season for free.

  • Climate change is causing droughts everywhere

    Much of the Northern Hemisphere is struggling with drought or the threat of drought, as Europe experiences an unusually warm, precipitation-free winter and the swaths of the American West remain mired in an epic megadrought.

  • How climate change is making California's weather more extreme

    After several consecutive years of severe drought that climate scientists say were made worse because of rising global temperatures, California has been hit with an especially cold and wet winter, in which low temperature records have been set and the Sierra snowpack is poised to eclipse its all-time high.

  • Updates: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink satellites from Florida on Monday

    SpaceX launched Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:13 p.m. EST Monday, Feb. 27.