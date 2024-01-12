In moon race with China, U.S. setbacks test role of private firms

Joey Roulette, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Ryan Woo
FILE PHOTO: NASA's next-generation moon rocket lifts off on the unmanned Artemis I mission to the moon at Cape Canaveral

By Joey Roulette, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Ryan Woo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. setbacks this week in the race to the moon with China illustrate the risks of NASA's plans to bet on a new strategy of relying heavily on private companies.

Fresh delays in the U.S. space agency's Artemis moon program and a propulsion issue that doomed American company Astrobotic's recent robot moon lander illustrate the difficulties faced by the only country to have set foot on the moon, as it tightens budgets while carrying on its cosmic legacy.

The United States is planning to put astronauts back on the moon in late 2026 - delayed this week from 2025 - while China is targeting 2030 for its crewed landings. Before humans arrive, each space power plans to first send several smaller robotic missions to examine the moon's surface. China's government-backed program has scored a string of firsts.

Astrobotic's lander carried seven NASA instruments that were meant to inspect the lunar surface. Although the lander won't make it to the surface intact, three other private moon missions sponsored by NASA, including a second Astrobotic attempt, are planned for this year.

NASA is leaning heavily on other companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX - which it will pay for the use of its Starship HLS lunar landing spacecraft - to slash the cost of its moon missions. The last crewed moon trips were the U.S. Apollo missions more than half a century ago, when NASA owned all the spacecraft involved.

"I think that China has a very aggressive plan," NASA chief Bill Nelson said on Tuesday after announcing the Artemis delay. "I think they would like to land before us, because that might give them some PR coup. But the fact is, I don't think they will."

U.S. startups must develop space expertise and culture that took well-funded governments decades to develop. India is also taking that approach - leaning heavily on private companies in its space exploration efforts.

"Ten thousand things have to go right" in a debut moonshot such as Astrobotic's, said Carnegie Mellon professor Red Whittaker, who led development of a tiny four-wheeled moon rover that was aboard Peregrine. "It's very, very common in the course of a mission that glitches are encountered."

Astrobotic said its executives were unavailable for interviews this week, but its Peregrine mission director, Sharad Bhaskaran, told Reuters last year the company's challenges were steep.

"We have to be a commercial company. We're trying to be competitive in this new era of commercial spaceflight. When you look at the budgets, we have to be more creative and more efficient and do things differently," Bhaskaran said.

OTHER PLAYERS

China's next step in its lunar exploration program involves an automated mission this year to retrieve samples on the moon's far side - which would be the next in a series of firsts.

In December 2013, China's uncrewed Chang'e-3 made the world's first lunar soft landing since 1976. In January 2019, the also uncrewed Chang'e-4 landed on the far side of the moon, also a first.

India and firms from Israel and Japan have failed in their moon attempts in recent years.

India, which succeeded last year on its second try with its Chandrayaan-3 lander and became the first nation to touch down on the moon's south pole, sees Astrobotic's failure as a lesson.

"This is a much-needed learning curve for private entities similar to what the government agencies of the U.S., Russia and India had through their first landing attempts," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, which launched India's first private rocket in 2022.

"It inspires our startups to take up missions of this scale in the future," he said.

U.S. moon lander startup Intuitive Machines is next up in the private sector's bid to reach the moon, and has spent about $100 million on the mission, the company's CEO Steve Altemus told Reuters last year.

"We had to build an entire lunar program, not just a lander. So it was a little more expensive," he said.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; editing by Peter Henderson, Ben Klayman and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA delays Artemis moon missions to give SpaceX, others more time to develop tech

    NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

  • Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffers propulsion issue, making moon landing unlikely

    After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • United Launch Alliance, Astrobotic ready for early Monday liftoff to the moon

    United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.

  • Astrobotic ready to launch Peregrine lunar lander in early January

    Astrobotic’s first lunar lander is ready for lift-off. The company announced Tuesday that the lander, called Peregrine, has completed final checkouts and fueling after it was mated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket last month. All that’s left now is launch on January 8 — followed, of course, by a historic lunar landing.

    Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to less than 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.