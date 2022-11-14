Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage

3
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA started the countdown Monday for this week’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight.

Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff. A final decision was expected Monday evening.

Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, with test dummies rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.

The nearly monthlong $4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Nicole; managers said there wasn't enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.

The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.

Astronauts last visited the moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo program.

A microwave oven-size NASA satellite, meanwhile, arrived Sunday in a special lunar orbit following a summer liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of miles (kilometers), is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.

The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA still plans to launch Artemis 1 on Wednesday

    The Artemis I mission team will attempt to get the mega moon rocket off the ground again this week, even though it endured hurricane-force winds and incurred minor damage at the launchpad due to Hurricane Nicole.

  • NASA orders review of hurricane-damaged insulation before moon rocket launch

    High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule's protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.

  • NASA says moon rocket set to launch as planned despite minor effects from Hurricane Nicole

    NASA announced on Friday that it still plans to launch Artemis I, a moon-orbiting mission, next week despite the landfall of Hurricane Nicole just south of the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Artemis I, which includes NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, is set to launch early Wednesday morning. The agency…

  • Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations’ leaders in five years. Albanese said he would meet Xi on Tuesday on the Indonesian island of Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. Albanese did not answer directly when asked by a reporter in Bali how hopeful he was that the meeting would lead to China changing a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that are costing Australian exporters $13 billion a year.

  • Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius

    I’ve written about the dangers presented by the wave of fascism sweeping across the nation in the guise of "Evangelical Christianity.

  • Disney Wants You to Watch Andor So Much, It's Putting It on Network TV and Hulu

    Most people agree that Andor is the best Star Wars anything since the first season of The Mandalorian. It seems the powers that be over at Disney+ do as well, as the company will be making the first two episodes of the show free to watch on the ABC, FX, and Freeform TV networks, as well as the other Disney-owned streaming service, Hulu.

  • Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming. Do These 3 Things to Compensate

    In the coming years, the program is expected to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue. Of course, it's in lawmakers' best interest to step up and find a way to prevent benefit cuts from happening. If seniors were to lose a large chunk of their Social Security income, it could be enough to fuel a widespread poverty crisis.

  • Ex-GOP NY governor says Trump is ‘tearing apart the Republican Party’ after election losses

    Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) on Sunday said former President Trump is “tearing apart the Republican party” after the GOP failed to win control of the Senate and underperformed in races across the country. “The problem is Donald Trump. The sooner he goes away, the quicker we will have the new Republican Party,”…

  • Missing boy, 16, found shot to death at cemetery in Marion County, deputies say

    Marion County deputies are asking the public for help after a 16-year-old boy was found murdered last week.

  • U.S. FDA staff flags unclear benefits of Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

    The FDA's staff reviewers said, "the magnitude of treatment effect appears less than that observed with approved drugs," in briefing documents released on Monday. However, the concerns were in line with expectations, said Citi analysts, adding that the documents set the tone for a positive discussion when the FDA's outside advisers meet on Wednesday to weigh data on the drug. "If not, FDA appears to be looking for ways to approve tenapanor with additional data," Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz wrote in a client note.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • FTX Hack Sparks Revolution at Serum DEX as Solana Devs Plot Alameda's Ouster

    Developers are scrambling to create a new version of the on-chain liquidity hub that has no ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s burning empire.

  • Walmart, Target, Nvidia, Cisco Systems and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Walmart, Target, Nvidia, Cisco Systems and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

    The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia's military as it wages war on Ukraine. Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser. “Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer

    Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems, known in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday unveiled its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, which is now available for commercial and academic research. Andromeda is built by linking up 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems, the company's latest AI computer built around the over-sized chip called the Wafer-Scale Engine 2. Cerebras said Andromeda can perform 1 exaflop worth of AI computing - or at least one quintillion (10 to the power of 18) operations per second - based on a precision of 16 bit floating point format.

  • Deputies: Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children in Fort Mill; kids safe

    York County deputies said they have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday.

  • Report: Cooper Kupp avoids “worst-case scenario”

    For the second time this season, it appears Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has avoided serious injury to his right ankle. Rams coach Sean McVay said after the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals that he didn’t have an update on Kupp’s injury but added that “it didn’t look good; it didn’t sound good.” The news appears [more]

  • Sixers defender Matisse Thybulle feeling like himself again after slow start

    Philadelphia 76ers defender Matisse Thybulle is feeling like himself again out on the floor.

  • Wildlife trust buys farm at Monkwood to boost habitats

    Worcestershire Wildlife Trust raised £580,000 to buy the 23-hectare site near Monkwood.

  • 'Theater-quality sound': The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $250 ahead of Black Friday

    We’re freaking out over this major sale — this TV is that good.