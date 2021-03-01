Moon: South Korea, Japan must look to future to improve ties

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in, front left, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, front right, give three cheers during a ceremony to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, second right, attend at a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center left, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, center right, arrive to attend a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 6

South Korea Independence Movement Day

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Jewon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government is eager for talks with Japan to improve relations following years of bitter feuding over historical grievances, adding that those unresolved issues should not stand in the way of developing “future-oriented” ties.

“There have been times where issues of the past weren’t separated from those of the future and became intermingled with each other. This has impeded forward-looking development,” Moon said in a nationally televised speech commemorating the anniversary of a 1919 Korean uprising against Japanese colonial rule.

“The Korean government is always ready to sit down and have talks with the Japanese government,” he said.

South Korea and Japan have been struggling to repair relations that sank to their lowest point in decades in 2019 following South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to Koreans who were forced to work in their factories during World War II. Those rulings led to further tensions over trade when Japan put export controls on chemicals vital to South Korea’s semiconductor industry.

Another sticking point in relations is the issue of Korean women who were sexually enslaved by Japan’s wartime military, with survivors denouncing the Japanese government for refusing to accept legal responsibility for their slavery.

Japan has insisted that all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations with South Korea and it has reacted angrily to South Korean court rulings saying otherwise. There is a risk for further deterioration of the relationship if South Korean courts eventually order the liquidation of local assets of Japanese companies that have refused to compensate forced laborers.

While Moon said Seoul will continue to support Korean victims of Japanese wartime atrocities, he stressed that the countries “must not let the past hold us back.”

Moon said improved relations would also benefit the three-way cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States, which Washington sees as crucial to dealing with regional issues such as North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s increasing economic and military might.

Moon expressed hope that this year’s Olympics in Tokyo could provide a stage to renew international efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Seoul has placed much of the blame for bad relations with Tokyo on Japan’s hawkish former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and has hoped that his resignation for health reasons last September could be a diplomatic turning point.

Another notable change came in Washington, where President Joe Biden has signaled a shift from Donald Trump's “America first” approach and his foreign policy team includes major proponents of dealing with North Korea and China through cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said Moon may have felt that American pressure to reconcile with Japan was coming and he wanted to appear as the “reasonable” ally by offering the first olive branch.

The key now will be whether Japanese Prime Minster Suga Yoshihide responds to Moon's comments with a positive gesture to start a "virtuous cycle,” said Easley.

Recommended Stories

  • Oliver Wahlstrom with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Oliver Wahlstrom (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 02/28/2021

  • Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package

    Asian shares rose Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden's stimulus package and bargain-hunting after sell offs last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.2% in morning trading to 29,587.82. A manufacturing survey for Japan showed an expansion in February for the first time since April 2019.

  • Gareth Bale stars as Tottenham easily beat below-par Burnley

    In the first 15 minutes here, Gareth Bale produced a goal, an assist and a touchline sprint that was reminiscent of the days when he was the most electrifying runner in European football. It was a statement of intent, a continuation of his recent upturn in form and, above all, a reminder that he can still be the same devastating force we all remember. And that was just the first 15 minutes. There was plenty more to come from Bale, who was evidently in the mood to prove a point on only his second Premier League start since early November. This is the sort of performance he was signed for, full of technical quality and physical power, and the sort of impact he was expected to make on a regular basis this season. In truth, it had been coming. Bale has been growing sharper in recent weeks, amassing his strength even as Tottenham Hotspur have toiled. One could only pity Burnley for having the misfortune of facing such a driven and dynamic version of the Welshman, although Sean Dyche’s side hardly helped themselves with their shambolic defending. When he returned from Real Madrid in the summer, they called it “Bale back”. In recent months, though, it has been more like a Bale Out. His relationship with Jose Mourinho has appeared strained at times and his performances have been far below the desired standard. The lack of sharpness has been obvious, as has the absence of his usual flair.

  • Florida manatees are dying in droves this year. Experts blame poor water quality, starvation

    Florida has recorded more manatee deaths this year than the first two months of 2019 and 2020 combined. Experts point to starvation and bad water.

  • South Korean tech firms shake up Japan's storied manga industry

    Two South Korean technology companies are borrowing from mobile gaming to shake up - and dominate - Japan's storied manga industry, a plot twist that has expanded the comics' fanbase to a new generation of readers. Backed by tech giants Kakao Corp and Naver Corp, Piccoma and Line Manga have become Japan's highest-grossing mobile apps outside games. Such online manga platforms have seen a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • It's time for awards shows to drop best foreign film categories once and for all

    From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, best foreign film categories are pseudo-inclusive, and cause more confusion than celebration.

  • Philippines starts coronavirus vaccinations but supply, demand uncertain

    The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday, with health workers the first to be inoculated in a delayed campaign as the country tries to secure supplies to address one of Asia's most stubborn coronavirus epidemics. Healthcare workers in six government hospitals in the capital region received Sinovac Biotech vaccines donated by China on Sunday, the only doses the Philippines has received so far. "You truly are the heroes during this time of the pandemic so it is just right that you be the first in line to receive the vaccines," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told health workers.

  • My Dinner Date with Yuh-Jung Youn of 'Minari' and Her Kimchi Jjigae

    She told me what it's like to finally see the popularity of Korean culture rise in the west.

  • Father And Son Arrested For Drag Racing

    This’ll be a good story to tell at the next family reunion.

  • Police discovered 80 illegally imported alligator heads during a house search in England

    Authorities conducted a search warrant after receiving a tip that the alligator heads were being sold on eBay for profit.

  • Why Toronto is taking action against a carpenter amid its homelessness crisis

    After a tragedy where a man was killed by a fire in a tiny home, the city has blamed the man who built the structures More than 10,000 people in Toronto are living without access to housing. Photograph: Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images For the thousands of homeless people who live in Toronto, winter represents the most challenging and dangerous season. Heavy snowfall crushes tents and cold rains leak through them, damaging belongings and soaking sleeping pads. When Khaleel Seivwright surveyed the city’s housing crisis last autumn, he hoped that his background in carpentry could be of some help. Within weeks, his tiny wooden houses began appearing in city parks. But the story of a carpenter whose modest structures came to represent housing inequities within Canada’s largest city took a tragic turn this month when a man was killed by a fire. Days later, Toronto announced it would begin enforcing a court injunction barring Seivwright from moving or maintaining his wooden shelters, which officials described as a fire hazard. The tragedy, and the city’s response has, infuriated advocacy groups, who argue that the authorities are pursuing legal action against Seivwright while failing to address chronic problems in the public housing system. “They’re vilifying somebody who is literally doing the job they haven’t been able to do,” said Lorraine Lam, a Toronto-based outreach worker. “It’s completely unjust.” The city’s homelessness crisis has worsened over the years as demand for accessible housing has far outstripped supply. More than 10,000 people are living without access to housing — a figure that has probably increased throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The city has said there is plenty of space in homeless shelters, but outreach workers such as Lam say those facilities are often full or seen as unsafe. With the coronavirus pandemic adding another layer of risk, residents often make the difficult decision to sleep outside. In late 2020, as winter approached, Seivwright tried to help. He began building small portable structures, using donated supplies and funds. Each unit, which took eight hours to construct, came equipped with fibreglass insulation, a fire alarm, carbon monoxide detector and locks and cost nearly C$1,000 (US$786) to produce. As news of his project spread, the carpenter was quickly inundated with donations, raising more than C$200,000. For those using Seivwright’s shelters, they represented a warmer, safer option than braving the deep cold of winter. “Compared to being on a park bench or a tent or anywhere else outside, it’s saved my life basically,” said one tiny house resident. “I think it’s one of the best things that could happen for this city right now … Without it, people would be dropping left, right and centre.” City officials saw the small structures as a safety hazard. In November, officials wrote a letter to Seivwright demanding that he “cease the production, distribution, supply and installation” of the shelters, adding that he would be held responsible for any removal costs. An online petition has received more than 80,000 signatures protesting against the city’s response. But on 12 February, the city escalated, filing an application for an injunction that would stop Seivwright from making, fixing and relocating small wooden shelters on city-owned land, arguing the shelters were unsafe. Days later, a fire killed a man inside a wooden structure. City officials, who haven’t yet released the cause of the fire or identified the victim, did not say if the structure was one made by Seivwright, but nonetheless announced they would seek to enforce the injunction. “These structures are not permitted and they are not legal,” said Brad Ross, a spokesman for the city of Toronto, to the Guardian. The city has added overflow capacity when needed, he said, and taken steps to ensure shelters are safe during the pandemic. “The city’s position is that it’s safer inside than it is outside.” Seivwright has pleaded with the city to drop the legal action against him, arguing the funds used to pursue him could be better allocated. “The city of Toronto has a housing crisis. This pandemic has made it worse,” he said in a video statement on Monday – his first public remarks since the city’s decision to enforce the injunction. “Instead of working with me, the city sued to stop me from building and relocating the tiny shelters. The problem is not the tiny shelters. The problem is that Toronto’s most vulnerable people are falling through the cracks.” For housing advocates, Seivwright’s work speaks to a broader crisis throughout the city, one in which residents in need of long-term shelter are unable to find housing. Last year, 74 shelter residents died, the worst year on record. Their average age was 50 years old. “None of us are out here celebrating that people are living in tiny wooden shelters. But these literally are last resorts for people,” said Lam, adding that the wait time for subsidized housing can reach 12 years for a one-bedroom apartment. “People just want housing and they’re literally dying waiting for it.”

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Suga's PR chief resigns after meal tied to Japan broadcaster

    The public relations chief for Japan's prime minister has resigned after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster. Makiko Yamada had been grilled recently by opposition lawmakers in Parliament about the 2019 dinner and had been scheduled to answer more questions Monday. Yamada's job included the responsibility of picking reporters to ask questions at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's news conferences.

  • Biden says Saudi 'announcement' to come Monday

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**BROADCASTERS: NO USE. DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC. VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH. For Reuters customers only.~** "Mr. Biden, are you going to punish the Crown Prince?""There'll be an announcement on Mondayas to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally."U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated on Saturday that he would be making an 'announcement' on Saudi Arabia on Monday, over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.That follows a US intelligence report made public on Friday, which revealed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, had approved the execution.However a White House official played down the upcoming announcement, suggesting no new significant steps should be expected after Friday's moves.The U.S. imposed a visa ban on some Saudis believed to have been involved in the murder and sanctioned others.Until his death in 2018, Khashoggi had written opinion columns critical of the Crown Prince's policies.He was killed and dismembered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.The Crown Prince has consistently denied any involvement and the Saudi government on Friday rejected the U.S. report, reiterating their claims that Khashoggi was killed by a rogue group.Biden's administration faces growing pressure to take a tougher stance on the Crown Prince, who had not been sanctioned despite being blamed.

  • Modi accused of remaking India in his image after renaming world's largest stadium after himself

    The renaming of the world's largest cricket stadium after India's prime minister, has renewed accusations of narcissism and a growing personality cult around the nationalist leader, in the latest row over politically-driven name changes in the country. The announcement that the 132,000-seat venue formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad would be become the Narendra Modi Stadium sparked delight in his supporters and scorn from political opponents. Mr Modi's gift for oratory and keen populist instincts have made him by far the most popular politician in India, and in 2019 won his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a second term. Yet he has also attracted accusations of vanity and attempting to glorify himself as the founder of a new Hindu India. Critics last week asked whether the stadium's new name was an attempt to bolster his legacy with a relabelling spree. Dedicating sports stadiums to former prime ministers is common in India, but renaming such a high-profile venue for a sitting leader is rare. The prime minister's allies hit back by pointing to a host of public buildings and government projects named after members of the Congress' Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that governed India for decades. Mr Modi's nationalist BJP party has also gained a reputation for aggressively pursuing name changes. The intent behind them ranges from pure vanity and political point-scoring to more ambitious attempts to rewrite history and eclipse the role played by non-Hindus in the nation, commentators say.

  • How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

    Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he's still getting benefits courtesy of...

  • Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown

    In the toughest crackdown yet police in Myanmar clashed with protesters detaining dozens of people. Several media workers were also detained.Despite the crackdown their numbers building through the morning, to chant and sing. Melting away into side streets as police advanced.Three domestic media outlets said a woman was shot and killed in the central town of Monwya. Police there were not immediately available for comment.One protester said they were inspired to come out onto the streets by Myanmar's ambassador to the UN. He spoke out Friday making a dramatic plea at the UN General Assembly to help end the military coup. "We (protesters) got so much encouragement to protest by seeing the Myanmar Ambassador to the U.N. That's why we came here to protest with lots of energy and as much effort we can have. We feel so thankful and got so much courage to see that the U.N. representative stands with us while we are trying to protest and get our our state counselor and president released" The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership.Alleging fraud in a November election her party had won in a landslide. The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.Uncertainty has grown over Suu Kyi's whereabouts. Officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party say she had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location.

  • Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste

    Japanese companies are ramping up the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to reduce waste and cut costs in the pandemic, and looking to score some sustainability points along the way. Disposing of Japan's more than 6 million tonnes in food waste costs the world's No.3 economy some 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) a year, government data shows. With the highest food waste per capita in Asia, the Japanese government has enacted a new law to halve such costs from 2000 levels by 2030, pushing companies to find solutions.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting