Moon Township police trying to identify person caught on camera during baseball complex burglary

The Moon Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.

In a Facebook post, the department said the burglary happened on Sept. 28 around 11:30 p.m. at the concession building of the Baker Baseball Complex.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage during the break-in.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video is asked to contact the police by calling 412-262-5000 and asking for the Special Investigations Unit or e-mail the department at investigations@moonpolice.us.





