Moon Township police warn residents after guns stolen in string of car break-ins

People in Moon Township are keeping an eye out after learning thieves have been stealing from cars on several different streets, and they’re getting away with some alarming items.

”Honestly, this neighborhood is quiet, so I wouldn’t really expect that,” said Gabrielle Richard, who lives in the area.

Moon Township police said the crimes happened on Moon Clinton Road, Becks Run Road and in surrounding neighborhoods.

They are alerting people who live in the area that guns were stolen from a few of the cars.

”You can’t be cavalier about these things. You can’t take any chances, so maybe it’s a good idea to check your fob and make sure your locks are working,” said Chris Swiegert of Moon Township.

Some of the people Channel 11 talked to were surprised to hear about the investigation, with many now thinking about installing security cameras for an extra set of eyes and ears.

”I’m definitely going to look into it. We’ve talked about it, it’s another layer of added safety,” Swiegert said.

Police remind everyone not to leave their cars unlocked or leave anything valuable inside of them.

”You don’t want to take any chances, so you want to button up and make sure everything is safe,” Swiegert said.

Police are asking those who live in the area to look at their security cameras and to let them know about anything suspicious.

They can call the police department at 412-262-5000 or email investigations@moonpolice.us.

